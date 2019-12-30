Raiders learn where 2 first-round picks will fall

NFL releases order of the first 20 picks in April’s draft in Las Vegas.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DENVER — The Raiders have known for some time they would have two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Now they know exactly where those selections will fall, provided they don’t make any additional moves.

The Raiders will select at No. 12 and No. 19 in the opening round of the draft, which will be held in Las Vegas from April 23 through April 25.

Only the top 20 spots are known at this time as the order for playoff teams will be determined by how far they advance.

The first selection is the Raiders’ own pick, which improved by two spots with Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Denver dropped from No. 11 to No. 15.

The Bears went from No. 16 to No. 19 with their last-minute victory over Minnesota on Sunday. That selection belongs to the Raiders as part of the Khalil Mack trade from before the 2018 season.

Cincinnati will make the first choice in the draft after finishing 2-14.

The Bengals are now on the clock.

