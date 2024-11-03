Raiders linebacker cleared to play Sunday against Bengals

Linebacker Robert Spillane is active for the Raiders on Sunday, but they will be without a key starter on the offensive line against the Bengals.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) smiles on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CINCINNATI — Linebacker Robert Spillane, who missed practice this week with a knee injury, has been cleared to play when the Raiders face the Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The team will also get back right guard Dylan Parham, who missed the last two games with a foot injury.

The Raiders (2-6) will be without center Andre James, who is inactive with a foot injury he suffered last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson, who normally plays left guard, is expected to start at center in place of James. Jordan Meredith, who filled in for Parham at right guard the last two weeks, is expected to slide over to left guard. Veteran Cody Whitehair could also get the nod.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Trey Taylor and defensive end Janarius Robinson.

