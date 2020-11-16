Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory

The Raiders intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock four times and extended their winning streak to three games.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) chased by Denver Broncos players during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception over Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kick past Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) defends as Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13) tries to the catch the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) sandwiched between Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) as he attempts to catch the ball during their NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner past Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reaches out to try and make a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) looks at a loose ball during a punt by his team against the Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) and cornerback Duke Dawson (20) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) slides as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates a big defensive stop in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

This was the third consecutive victory for the Raiders (6-3) and fourth in their past five games as they strengthened their potential playoff position. They next host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday night game.

