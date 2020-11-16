64°F
Raiders

Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2020 - 4:24 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) chased by Denver Broncos players during the fir ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) chased by Denver Broncos players during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over Denver Broncos running back Royc ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception over Denver Broncos wide ...
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception over Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kick past Denver Broncos outside ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a kick past Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up his team before the start of an NFL f ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up his team before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus ...
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) defends as Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) defends as Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (13) tries to the catch the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) sandwiched between Las Vegas Raiders safety ...
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) sandwiched between Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) as he attempts to catch the ball during their NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner past Denver Broncos strong saf ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner past Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reaches out to try and make a reception ove ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) reaches out to try and make a reception over Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) looks at a loose ball during a punt by his team ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) looks at a loose ball during a punt by his team against the Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris (27), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) and cornerback Duke Dawson (20) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) slides as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey J ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) slides as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates a big defensive stop in the second qu ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates a big defensive stop in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock four times and dominated the second half to win 37-12 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

This was the third consecutive victory for the Raiders (6-3) and fourth in their past five games as they strengthened their potential playoff position. They next host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday night game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

