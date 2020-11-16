Raiders lock up Broncos, pull away for convincing victory
The Raiders intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock four times and extended their winning streak to three games.
The Raiders intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock four times and dominated the second half to win 37-12 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
This was the third consecutive victory for the Raiders (6-3) and fourth in their past five games as they strengthened their potential playoff position. They next host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday night game.
