Raiders

Raiders lose 3 players for at least 3 games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 1:48 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) reacts after forcing an incomplete pass while ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) reacts after forcing an incomplete pass while defending Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller (3) during overtime in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders will be without two key cornerbacks and a reserve tight end for at least the next three games.

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (toe) and Damon Arnette (groin) were both put on the injured reserve list on Saturday along with tight end Derek Carrier with a pectoral injury.

All three were injured in the Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

The Raiders also activated cornerback Keisean Nixon and running back Jalen Richard from the injured list to the active roster.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

