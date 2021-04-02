Raiders lose cornerback for first 2 games of upcoming season

The Raiders will be without cornerback Nevin Lawson to start next season after Lawson was suspended by the NFL for two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance program.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson (26) following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

For the third year in a row, Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson will begin a season serving an NFL suspension after the league suspended him Friday for the first two games of 2021 for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Lawson was suspended the first four games of the 2019 season in violation of the NFL’s PED policy and last year he sat out the first game because of a helmet-to-helmet hit from the previous season.

The Raiders recently re-signed Lawson to a one-year contract. He has played the last two seasons with the club after arriving as a free agent from Detroit. Utilized mostly has a rotational cornerback, Lawson has 85 tackles and a sack in his time with the Raiders.

Lawson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games and will be allowed to return to the Raiders’ active roster on the day following the team’s second regular-season game.

