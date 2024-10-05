99°F
Raiders lose key linebacker to injured reserve with a knee injury

Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) walks off the field following their NFL game at SoFi Sta ...
Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) walks off the field following their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Nation Gameday — Going Mile High Without Davante Adams
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2024 - 12:50 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2024 - 12:57 pm

The Raiders’ linebacker depth continues to be tested.

With starter Divine Deablo already dealing with a concussion and oblique injury that sidelined him the past two games, his backup, Luke Masterson, is now headed to the injured reserve list with a knee injury.

Masterson, a third-year player from Wake Forest, is eligible to return but must miss at least four games.

To fill his spot, the Raiders signed practice squad defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson to the active roster.

The Raiders also activated running back Sincere McCormick and wide receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

