Raiders lose wide receiver to division rival

A day after being released by the Raiders, Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the Broncos.

Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) removes his helmet during the team’s mandatory minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who the Raiders released as part of their cut-down to 53 players on Tuesday, is signing with the Broncos

Dorsett is expected to be on the field for the Broncos when they host the Raiders in both team’s season opener on Sept. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

