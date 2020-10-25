78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders’ loss to Buccaneers draws poor reviews on Twitter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 4:48 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 4:52 pm

How the reactions on Twitter played out during the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Pregame

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Postgame

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
2
Tom Brady, Buccaneers pull away late to beat Raiders
Tom Brady, Buccaneers pull away late to beat Raiders
3
Derek Carr ready to welcome Tom Brady to Allegiant Stadium
Derek Carr ready to welcome Tom Brady to Allegiant Stadium
4
Johnathan Abram, Trent Brown out Sunday; no new positive tests
Johnathan Abram, Trent Brown out Sunday; no new positive tests
5
Trade of Jon Gruden to Bucs revisited 18 years later
Trade of Jon Gruden to Bucs revisited 18 years later
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST