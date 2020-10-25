Raiders’ loss to Buccaneers draws poor reviews on Twitter
A sampling of reactions on Twitter during the Raiders’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
How the reactions on Twitter played out during the Raiders’ 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:
Pregame
Time to put on a show. #TBvsLV I #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sgFVt7VKkj
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 25, 2020
First quarter
Weekly reminder how good Agholor is… #Raiders
— Tyler Brandt (@TheTylerBrandt) October 25, 2020
Straight down the field.
Early lead in Vegas. #TBvsLV is live on FOX pic.twitter.com/YSHrTray6T
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 25, 2020
If you want to beat the #Bucs you're more than likely going to have to take some chances and the #Raiders just took one and won
— Roy Cummings (@RCummingsFHCN) October 25, 2020
Second quarter
You know what they’re going to do but can’t stop it #RaiderNation #Raiders
— Robert Collins (@poshfan69) October 25, 2020
An absolute dime from @TomBrady. @Buccaneers take a 21-10 lead. #GoBucs
: #TBvsLV on FOX
: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/ubu9vsShrR
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020
Brady looks awesome today. Figures. #Raiders
— John P (@marra14_john) October 25, 2020
Third quarter
Tom Brady is attacking every weak link in the @Raiders secondary. It's a master class he's putting on
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 25, 2020
TD #Raiders! Back in it.
— The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) October 25, 2020
GABE JACKSON EJECTED BECAUSE OF THIS???? Coming over the top @NFL @nflcommish #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/HNMDx2bwlH
— Frank Lucas (@Luke_The_Duke00) October 25, 2020
Fourth quarter
Good thing the Raiders got those 3 points last drive
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) October 25, 2020
Putting your faith in the Defense are we #Raiders #TBvsLV #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cIBfy8DID9
— Guillermo (@GoogilyElmo) October 25, 2020
Clean pocket for Brady all day…awful effort, Raiders D. Absolutely unacceptable.#RaiderNation #raiders
— Thomas Cipolla (@CoachCipolla37) October 25, 2020
Pass rush non existent. Brady having armchair ride. #RaiderNation #Raiders
— Robert Collins (@poshfan69) October 25, 2020
Agholor went from no drops to 3 in a row smh #Raiders
— Lliw (AnteToronto 2021) Droffats (@LowryAngeles) October 25, 2020
HOT TAKE: #Raiders aren’t making the playoffs with this defense
— Cameron Eckmann (@cameroneckmann) October 25, 2020
Embarrassing…just embarrassing smdh #Raiders
— Stephen Thomas (@stevetoosmoov) October 25, 2020
Postgame
Mark Davis
Please explain the Raiders giving up over 30 points a game this season#RaiderNation #Raiders#LasVegasRaiders
— Kapn KRÜDE (@kapn_krude) October 25, 2020
#Raiders D today was stale. Not one sack on a statue of a QB. Even though Trent Brown does not help this team in any way he sure helps put them at a disadvantage. Could of used a spark from #24.
— Anthony Romero (@Anthony51RomerO) October 25, 2020
Thank GOD the raiders weren’t the prime time game today. #raiders
— Troubleshootzz (@troubleshootzz) October 25, 2020
#Raiders #RaiderNation
We look better but we have a long way to go
Our general manager needs to start drafting other players besides cornerbacks and safeties in the 1st and 2nd round
We need linebackers defensive tackles and offensive lineman and a running back for Josh Jacobs
— Yankee Station (@155thMed) October 25, 2020
I feel so stupid for thinking we’d be a dominant football team fully healthy ready to go and beat the Bucs. AMD we get slaughtered with 45 points on D 345+ pass yards NO FF,Sacks, INT, 4 pass TD given up and 2 rush TD. This game is ALL on the Defense. #Raiders
— Chris (@White_Guyyy23) October 25, 2020