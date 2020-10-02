Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about the defense

The transition was inevitable given all the new faces and lack of an offseason, but there is no excuse for the poor tackling we’ve seen.

Needless to say, Raiders fans have a lot of questions about the defense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. As this week’s mailbag shows, fans need some answers.

DrD (@DrDraiders): Based on Cory Littleton’s comment, “I just do what I’m coached,” is it possible that there’s a growing divide between the defensive players and the scheme they’re running? When high profile free agents come in and don’t produce like they used to, at what point is it the system?

Vinny Bonsignore: That isn’t exactly what Littleton said, so maybe some better context is needed. On the other hand, with Nick Kwiatkoski unavailable the last two games, there is certainly a case to be made that Littleton is being asked to do things he isn’t normally asked to do.

So clearly there could be a level of “I can only do what the coaches tell me” going on. In Littleton’s defense, that could play a role in some of his struggles. It will be interesting to see what happens once Kwiatkoski gets back. His return should lead to Littleton returning to the role he and the Raiders envisioned for him.

Guy Mazzone (@RaiderGuy50): I noticed Jon Gruden moved Darren Waller all around the formation, even in the backfield, against the Saints and was not as creative against the Patriots. The Chiefs moved Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill all around against the Ravens?? For the Raiders, was that because of schemes or no confidence in (a depleted) offensive line?

VB: There is no doubt the Raiders changed things up in how they used Darren Waller on Sunday, and certainly the injuries along the offensive line played a role. Priority one is making sure Derek Carr is protected, and if there is any concern the offensive line can’t accomplish that as a five-player unit, tight ends and running backs have to be utilized in blocking to help.

Matt Santini (@MattSantini): How does Sam Young’s and Nick Kwiatkowski’s availability look for Sunday? Wondering when Sam can return so Denzelle Good can go back to his guard position since Trent Brown hasn’t practiced all week. Also wondering when our green dot linebacker is back to help coach this defense up on the field.

VB: Both appear on target to get strong consideration to suit up on Sunday, although each seems headed to a game-day decision. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden did say that barring any setbacks, Kwiatkoski has a good chance to play Sunday against the Bills. That will be a huge lift for a struggling defense.

If Young is good to go, the sense is he will get the nod at right tackle with Good sliding back to guard to replace Richie Incognito. That will allow rookie John Simpson to return to a backup role.

The net result is a better offensive line with players returning to their normal positions.

Randy Leduc @LeducCom: With what we currently know from scientists and doctors, what is your confidence level that 100 percent capacity will even be possible next season?

VB: That seems so far off at this point, and with the way things change, it’s truly impossible to predict. No doubt, though, everyone wants things to get back to normal as quickly as possible. That includes fans being able to attend games.

Bryan Cuevas @Breezzy90s: Why does our defense (struggle)?

VB: It’s really been a combination of things. Seven new starters, a slew of first- and second-year players being counted on, a lack of cohesion and chemistry after a very limited offseason and, frankly, missed assignments, sloppy play and poor tackling.

The transition was inevitable given all the new faces and lack of an offseason, but there is no excuse for losing too many one-on-one battles and the poor tackling we’ve seen. If the Raiders can clean that up, improvements will come.

Marvin (@sparkysucio): Seeing how Jerry Jeudy played for the Broncos the first few games, how do you feel about the Raiders passing on him for Ruggs?

VB: That is going to be a comparison everyone tracks for years to come. In Ruggs’ defense, he got banged up in the season opener and has been affected by it ever since. Still, Ruggs’ impact has been apparent, even while injured. So the sense is he’ll be even more effective when he returns healthy.

CWARE10 (@cware10): How’s Marcus Mariota looking at practice and will he be suited up this week?

VB: Mariota returned to practice this week, but has not been added to the active roster yet. The Raiders have roughly 19 more days to decide whether to add him to the roster or keep him on I.R. The sense if they will take a little bit of that time before making a roster decision.

