Raiders mailbag: Fans losing patience, ask about changes

Raiders fans have plenty of questions after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers. Antonio Pierce, Luke Getsy and Gardner Minshew top the list.

Graney: Here’s what Raiders should do to turn offense around

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce is a bit concerned on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans have plenty of questions after Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Panthers at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag before the team’s home game against the Browns on Sunday:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Do you think the lack of effort Sunday against the Panthers was a “one-off” or a sign of a bigger issue?

Vincent Bonsignore: Whether it was poor effort or just playing flat, it was the first time the Raiders have played as poorly as they did under coach Antonio Pierce. They aren’t good enough to expect them to win every game, and there are going to be plenty of games in which they are at a talent disadvantage. But the Raiders are good enough to be competitive.

Cain (@CainMt6): Why won’t the Raiders change blocking schemes to fit the running back style of play? Why doesn’t offensive coordinator Luke Getsy scheme to the players’ strengths? Getsy shouldn’t be anyone’s offensive coordinator as proof of how well quarterback Justin Fields is playing in Pittsburgh.

Bonsignore: It’s funny you mention Fields and the Steelers. The Raiders have thrown for more yards (829) than the Steelers (518) and are averaging more points (19.3 to 17.0). Fields is 22nd in QBR in the NFL. The Steelers are winning because they have the best defense in the league right now, giving up 8.7 points per game.

To your question, the Raiders continue to tinker with the run game from a scheme and personnel standpoint.

Ron (@RonNorCalR8DR): Please ask Antonio Pierce how quarterback Gardner Minshew continues to keep the job over Aidan O’Connell. Based on stats and the eye test, O’Connell has looked better than Minshew. Or is Pierce tanking for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft?

Bonsignore: Definitely not tanking. In Pierce’s analysis, Minshew is not the culprit. Does he need to play better? Everyone does. But do Pierce and the organization think Minshew is playing so badly that he needs to be replaced? Obviously not.

OvertiredGaming (@JaredRN4L): Are reporters going to ask if Luke Getsy is going to the press box to call games? Clearly, him being on the field isn’t working for anyone.

Bonsignore: Everything is on the table.

Anthony Hernandez (@anthonyh12971): When will Antonio Pierce fire Luke Getsy? And is it true that Pierce could be a one-and-done coach if he has a bad season?

Bonsignore: The only person who knows the answer to your second question is owner Mark Davis, and the sense is he isn’t itching to make another coaching change.

As far as Getsy, the Raiders are in problem-solving mode, not fire-coaches mode. This offense has been working under its third official coordinator since 2021 — more counting interim coordinators. It makes little sense to fire Getsy after three games and start all over.

#Comebackszn (@_ACFTW_): If Gardner Minshew struggles again this week, could we see Aidan O’Connell in Week 5?

Bonsignore: If he struggles and the Raiders fall to 1-3, everything will be on the table.

Raider Rowdy (@RaiderRowd10): What can happen if the Raiders lose Sunday? Whose head will roll?

Bonsignore: If you’re asking if there will be a coaching change, no, there will not be one.

(@mamba_dylan24): The Raiders will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, correct?

Bonsignore: It would be a shock if the Raiders didn’t address the quarterback position in the offseason. And likely as early as possible.

Bamaboy54 (@bamaboy4life54): Is the NFL scripted? Teams such as the Raiders beat a top team and then get blown out by a lesser team. Is the media in on it?

Bonsignore: It’s ridiculous to think the NFL is scripted.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): What letter grade do you give the Raiders this season? And why?

Bonsignore: D+. Aside from special teams, the Raiders have not consistently played well in any phase of the game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.