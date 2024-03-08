Raiders mailbag: Is there interest in Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy?

With free agency starting next week, Raiders fans have questions about the club’s direction in the next few weeks, mainly about their plans at quarterback.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye arrives on the field before the workout at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Raider EJ “Big E” (@edreyfit): If quarterback Jayden Daniels is off the board, do the Raiders try to trade up and get Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, or do they address the quarterback position later in the round or the second round?

Vincent Bonsignore: It all depends on how the Raiders truly feel about Maye, the North Carolina standout, and McCarthy, the national championship quarterback from Michigan.

More specifically, do they feel strongly enough about Maye that they would pay the asking price to move up to No. 3? Or, do they make a less prohibitive deal by moving from No. 5 to No. 7 to draft McCarthy?

It feels as if they would pay the asking price for Daniels, but maybe not Maye. In that case, they might turn their attention to McCarthy. If that fails, the focus might turn to moving back into the first round for Washington’s Michael Penix or Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What do you think it would take to get Chiefs free-agent defensive tackle Chris Jones to sign with the Raiders? $32 million per year?

Bonsignore: Four years, $135 million with $75 million fully guaranteed at signing and $92 million in guarantees.

Kenny Nauta (@kennynautajr): If the Raiders make a trade to draft Jayden Daniels, would offensive coordinator Luke Getsy need to implement two offenses — one for Daniels’ skill set and another for Aidan O’Connell’s?

(VB): There definitely would have to be some different elements in place for either quarterback.

Rick (@ogl1zard): With quarterback off the table, what do you think is the next biggest need for the Raiders?

Bonsignore: Offensive line. Interior defensive line. Cornerback.

Boo (@decallahan58): Who are your top five quarterback prospects in order? Are there any who aren’t being talked about that could be viable options?

Bonsignore: Caleb Williams. Jayden Daniels. Drake Maye. J.J. McCarthy. Michael Penix. Bo Nix. Spencer Rattler. Feels as if Rattler isn’t being talked about enough.

Quincy (@qhoward05): Your thoughts on the positions the Raiders will target in free agency?

Bonsignore: Defensive line. Offensive line. Cornerback.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Do you get the sense the Raiders are going to make some serious noise in free agency?

Bonsignore: General manager Tom Telesco isn’t the biggest fan of spending wildly in free agency. He’s much more of a draft and development general manager. But some obvious areas need to be addressed, and they have cap space, so it would not be surprising if they made at least one big splash.

Roger Flores (@lakeshow24roger): Any new updates on the Raiders trading up for their quarterback?

Bonsignore: The Raiders are interested in making a deal, and there are ongoing talks along those lines. But by experience, expect any news to drop out of nowhere without any warning.

T (@RaiderT6): What’s your thoughts on the wide receiver room? Davante Adams is getting older. Jakobi Meyers is a great two, and Tre Tucker is still unknown. Assuming Hunter Renfrow is released, do you think the Raiders will target a wide receiver in the draft?

Bonsignore: Yes, a wide receiver is likely to be drafted. It’s impossible to put a name to it at this point.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.