Raiders mailbag: Questions abound about Lions’ Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has emerged as the front-runner in the Raiders’ coaching search. And it appears the Raiders are high on his list, too.

Fans have plenty of questions as a result. Here’s what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Bill.Ena (@Ena_Bille): How real is Ben Johnson to the Raiders?

Bonsignore: Nothing is official. And the NFL is full of surprises. But it looks as if the combination of Tom Brady as a stabilizing force in the organization, the willingness to offer a competitive contract and the chance for Johnson to have a say in the general manager has convinced him to give the Raiders serious consideration.

It would be a surprise if he is not the Raiders’ coach next season, according to league sources.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Assuming Johnson is the Raiders’ coach, which quarterback, whether on the roster or in the draft, best fits his system?

Bonsignore: Given that his quarterbacks in Detroit are Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, two fairly different players, it appears as if Johnson is flexible enough to fit his scheme to the talent.

It will be interesting to monitor whom the Raiders draft or target in free agency if Johnson is their coach.

DocHolliday (@MarkPinnix): Should it be Johnson, who would you think are the top candidates for general manager, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator?

Bonsignore: There is a belief within league circles that Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek is the front-runner for the GM job. He has a long connection to Brady and is highly regarded.

As far as offensive and defensive coordinators, it’s too early to speculate. But it’s not unusual for young coaches to hire coaches they are familiar with. It seems likely Johnson would pull from the pool of assistant coaches he is working with in Detroit.

He also could add an experienced coach as his defensive coordinator. For instance, when Sean McVay became the Los Angeles Rams’ coach, he hired longtime head coach Wade Phillips as his defensive coordinator.

@GCraps7112020: If the Raiders wanted to formalize the Johnson deal, when can that happen, per league rules?

Bonsignore:: Not until the Lions’ season ends.

Shawn G (@ShawnGeelan): I heard there was a request to interview Todd Monken. What happened with that request?

Bonsignore:: The Ravens’ offensive coordinator reportedly interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears this week. But he has not interviewed with the Raiders.

It’s not unusual for candidates to decline the chance to interview. Maybe he’s hearing Johnson and Pete Carroll are the prohibitive favorites.

@InfiniteRaiders: Do you think the Raiders will decide on Johnson based on how far the Lions go? Could they get impatient and hire Carroll, or are they willing to wait until after the Super Bowl if it comes to that?

Bonsignore: They will wait. Think Minnesota Vikings and Kevin O’Connell, an assistant on the Rams’ staff that reached the Super Bowl. Or the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan, an assistant on the Atlanta Falcons’ staff that went to the Super Bowl.

