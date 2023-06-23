Raiders mailbag: What is Tom Brady’s role with the team?

Raiders fans have questions about Tom Brady’s role with the Raiders, and what the plan at quarterback might be if Jimmy Garoppolo is injured.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) follows Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With training camp just a month away, the Raiders believe they have a decent handle on the 91-man roster they will take to camp. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some tinkering or additions, both of which seem inevitable. But for the most part, this is the group they are rolling with.

As camp looms, Raiders fans have plenty of questions.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

sneak (@sd_sneak): What do you think Tom Brady’s biggest contribution to the Raiders will be?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is in the process of buying a minority share of the Raiders. That transaction is now in the hands of the NFL, which could approve the deal by October.

If so, Brady will officially become part of the Raiders ownership group. And presumably, play some role.

To what extent he will be involved remains to be seen. Brady recently said he will play a “passive role” and that is probably a safe assumption, at least in the early stages of his relationship with the Raiders.

Moving forward, it can’t be understated how much of a help it might be to Mark Davis and the organization in general to have Brady involved. His playing experience and knowledge of the game certainly lend themselves to helpful observations and suggestions. From the outset, that will likely be his biggest contribution.

In time, that could change and his influence may expand.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What position are you the most confident about going into training camp and which has you the most concerned?

VB: Wide receiver looks really strong with the additions the Raiders made in the draft and free agency. It stood out in OTAs and minicamp how much versatility exists among the various receivers now on the roster. That includes Hunter Renfrow, who looked healthy and back on the right track.

In terms of concern, linebacker remains a bit thin. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders added to that group.

Steve Erwin (@SouthCanadaDad): If Josh Jacobs holds out, do they go with Zamir White on most early downs or try to sign a veteran?

VB: Anything is possible, but the thought of Jacobs holding out just seems unlikely given the money at stake. Even if he reluctantly plays on the $10.09 million franchise tag this year and hits the open market next offseason, if he plays his cards right he could end up making $20 million — or more — between 2023 and 2024. That is on top of what he would make in the two seasons beyond that. But it all starts with him first making the money he’s owed this year. Would he relinquish that chance?

If he did, White, the second-year player from Georgia, would be in line to take over.

marie brow (@mbcaron78): It’s been discussed how the Raiders could handle a QB injury if they were 9-2, which is a glass half full outlook. On the other hand, some media outlets think the team might be in line for the first pick overall. Did the coaches see something in OTAs that makes them think the offense will be good and defense will improve?

VB: Not necessarily. But every great organization tries to be prepared to handle every imaginable scenario. Both good and bad. And if the Raiders surprisingly reach 9-2 this season and Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt, what plan of approach would they take to seize what can only be described as a pleasantly surprising situation?

If the Raiders believe rookie Aidan O’Connell is ready to take over, that is the most logical choice to make. But if they deem him unready, it comes down to Brian Hoyer or trading for a veteran they can plug in.

It might seem like an unlikely scenario — and it probably is. But Raiders decision-makers have to have a contingency plan in place just in case.

