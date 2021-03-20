Raiders mailbag: What will team do in 1st round of NFL draft?

A whirlwind first week of free agency has left everyone’s head spinning, and Raiders fans are understandably in need of some counsel trying to make sense of it all.

Here is a sampling of questions that arrived in our mailbox:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Now that Tent Brown, Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson are gone and lots of defensive line signings, does the first round of the draft focus on right tackle or could they still go DL?

Vincent Bonsignore: Depends on what happens the rest of the way in free agency, as there are still right tackle possibilities on the market, and if they get one, that might mean going in a different direction in the draft. But with it being such a deep draft at tackle, it definitely makes sense that they take advantage of a young, affordable, under-control player. Especially with Kolton Miller’s contract coming up and an extension on the horizon.

Darren Waller Burner (@______dawg): Do you think John Brown and Henry Ruggs will complement each other?

Bonsignore: The way football is going these days, getting as many fast weapons on the field is so important. The combination of Ruggs and Brown, along with Darren Waller, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow, has a chance to really mesh together in a way that puts a ton of pressure on the defense and gives Derek Carr plenty of options.

Wong Hou Shun (@Houshun): Does Jon Gruden have a credibility problem among the players? It’s a huge red flag when quality character players are asking to leave. Did his strategy dealing with Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito turn Rodney Hudson off?

Bonsignore: Not buying that narrative whatsoever. Frankly, it all seemed to be more about money than anything else. It is understandable when veteran players don’t take the proposition of taking a pay cut well. That is pretty much standard across the NFL. The Raiders needed to get a better financial grasp of the offensive line, especially with Kolton Miller’s contract extension looming. And at some spots, they just wanted to get younger. Whatever unhappiness that resulted was the result of that reality. In Hudson’s case. it also could be a situation in which he wants to go someplace where winning a championship seems more imminent. But the sense is, this had nothing to do with any personal issues with coaches.

Silver&Black (@Godfather2212): How much influence do you feel Gus Bradley has on current defense free agents?

Bonsignore: Significantly, and that was a big reason Jon Gruden and the Raiders wanted a proven coach such as Bradley. It isn’t just the successful track record, it’s the ability to identify talent in the draft and in free agency.

Rick Johnston (@rick_j1022): Where are we sitting with bringing in talent in the secondary?

Bonsignore: The understanding is the Raiders have some fires going at cornerback and free safety, but the asking price is too high for them. Players are understandably seeking as much as possible, but the market isn’t set up this year for players to cash in. The Raiders are waiting on some players to lower their expectations, and the sense is they will strike at some point.

Johnk101790 (@johnk101790): Is free safety a plan for free agency or just the draft?

Bonsignore: Would not be surprised if it’s both. It makes sense for the Raiders to add players at safety via both avenues.

