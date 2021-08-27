Raiders mailbag: Who makes the final cut? What about O-Line?

Cutdown day is fast approaching for the Raiders, and the fans have plenty of questions about who makes the 53-man roster.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) runs around Los Angeles Rams defender Brycen Hopkins during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

The Raiders close out the preseason on Sunday against the 49ers, which means the cutdown to the 53-man roster is right around the corner. And that means the regular season is fast approaching.

Raiders fans have plenty of questions as a result.

Here is a sampling of what landed in the Raiders’ mailbox this week:

elliot edelstein (@elliot_elraid66): Is it possible that wide receivers John Brown and Willie Snead are cut, and Dillon Stoner makes the team due to special team ability?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson hinted this week that some difficult decisions are looming at wide receiver. That certainly opens the door to speculate about Stoner, the undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, earning a roster spot. It is certainly possible, although I do believe both — and certainly one of — Brown and Snead make the final roster. Regardless of what happens on cutdown day, Stoner could be in the plans in some form or fashion. The practice squad is a possibility.

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Who is backing up Johnathan Hankins at nose tackle? What is the rotation? Could Gerald McCoy play there?

VB: Based on the most recent Raiders depth chart, Niles Scott is listed as the second-string nose tackle behind Hankins, with Matt Dickerson and Gerald McCoy listed behind those two. It will be interesting to see how all that plays out. McCoy is expected to have a role once he gets back in playing shape and gets more acclimated. Scott profiles as a classic nose tackle, so fit could be a factor when final decisions are made.

Raul Salinas (@RaiderRaRu): Will there be a Marcus Mariota sighting Sunday against the 49ers? Also, will Denzel Perryman be ready for Week 1?

VB: The Raiders wanted to get Mariota playing time in the preseason, but circumstance ruined those plans. He tweaked a leg muscle three weeks ago in practice and was unable to play against the Seahawks and Rams. At this point, it almost seems pointless to play him against the 49ers as the Raiders appear to be leaning toward exclusively playing backups. The prospect of him playing behind a patchwork offensive line and lining up alongside weapons that he wouldn’t be playing with during the regular season is not inviting to the Raiders, who must weigh the risk-benefit factor.

Assuming Perryman is cleared physically, he will have plenty of time to get ready for the season opener.

Daren Spencer (@DarenSpencer): We haven’t heard much about how Kenyan Drake is being used. How has he looked in our offense?

VB: It is safe to say Drake will be used in multiple ways, including as a wide receiver, a heavy-load backup to Josh Jacobs and in conjunction with Jacobs. The Raiders are eager to showcase a weapon they believe can help them at all points of the field, including the red zone, where they have struggled the last two years.

The Grand Old Man (@DominionRaider): What are your expectations for Gerald McCoy as the year progresses? Eventual starter, key rotational player, or something else?

VB: The Raiders appear set with the starting defensive line. But with the staff adamant about not only building quality depth but utilizing it, expect McCoy to carve out a role in what is shaping up as a deep rotation. First and foremost, he has to show he’s healthy and still has something left in the tank.

TreysenMan, red haired (@TrapperTreysen): Is it safe to say that Jalen Richard is on the outside looking in in the running back room?

VB: Well, he’s legitimately hurt at the moment, so all bets are off. The Raiders covet Richard as a third-down back. But it’s been a while since he’s been able to practice. He could be headed to the injured reserve list to start the season.

LVRaiderMarcus (@MrM_7): Aside from linebacker, what other positions can be improved by adding a free agent or trade before the opener?

VB: That swing offensive tackle position is concerning. Brandon Parker and Jaryd Jones-Smith could ease some of that concern. But to say either one has distinguished himself would be inaccurate. It probably wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders looked outside their building to add someone more dependable.

