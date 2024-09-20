Raiders mailbag: Who’s to blame for ineffective running game?

Fans have plenty of questions — most of them regarding an unproductive running game — as the Raiders prepare for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is team tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) teammates during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for a drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders got a much-needed split in their two-game road trip to start the season, but the surprise was it came in Baltimore on Sunday as 9-point underdogs.

The team plays its home opener against Carolina on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and fans have plenty of questions as they brace for Andy Dalton, who is replacing an ineffective Bryce Young at quarterback, and the Panthers.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Did you think the run game would be off to this poor a start? Is it coaching, personnel or the scheme?

Bonsignore: Not surprised, necessarily. Watching the Raiders during training camp — where left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson did not participate — it was obvious the line was not a finished product. That group struggled against the defensive line the majority of the time.

So no big surprise that the offensive line has not been effective and, as a result, the run game has stalled.

But there’s reason for optimism. Miller is rounding into form, and Powers-Johnson is on target to make his debut Sunday. And historically, offensive lines improve as the season progresses.

There is plenty of time for the run game to get untracked. One would suspect there could be improvements against the Panthers.

If not, it might be time to start worrying.

ledtear (@ledtear): Josh Jacobs sounded like he wanted to return to the Raiders before signing with the Packers. Given Zamir White’s struggles, do you think they regret not paying Jacobs?

Bonsignore: Would they love to have Jacobs back? Sure. At the price he signed for? No.

In terms of White’s struggles, coach Antonio Pierce has put most of the blame on the offensive line. And the film reflects that.

Get better play from the line and the run game will improve.

Bubba (@BubbaELanvil): What is Dylan Laube’s status, and do you think he could get the start over Zamir White if he doesn’t start producing?

Bonsignore: Laube’s only fault is being a rookie in a crowded running back room. He understands the situation and is using this time to work on his game and be ready to play. In other words, he is more of the norm than the exception when it comes to rookie seasons.

If White were to be replaced, it would be by Alexander Mattison. Laube is more of a change of pace, third-down back.

danbart (@danbart00): Is there any hope for the offensive line? I don’t see Jackson Powers-Johnson making a huge difference.

Bonsignore: Yes, there’s hope. As far as the potential of Powers-Johnson, check out his tape at Oregon. And then look at how Oregon has given up more sacks in the first two games this season than the Ducks did all of last season.

Bryan Cuevas (@Breezzy90s): What is Malcolm Koonce’s status?

Bonsignore: The sense is that the knee injury Koonce suffered in the week leading up to the season opener is a long-term situation.

Andrew Dee (@andrewdee03): A massive win in Baltimore, the 0-2 Panthers in the first home game, an old man at quarterback for Carolina. What could possibly go wrong?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have not always handled success well, and it’s on them to change that narrative. To do that, they need to handle their business Sunday.

