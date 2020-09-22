Raiders make history at Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS
The Raiders christened Allegiant Stadium with a historic win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
The Raiders christened Allegiant Stadium with a historic win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
After falling behind early, Derek Carr led a comeback to give Las Vegas a 34-24 win, the first in their new home.
As the players celebrated on the field, Raider Nation sported the Silver and Black across the valley, in celebration of the new home team.
Here’s a look back at the historic night.