Raiders make history at Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 12:57 pm

The Raiders christened Allegiant Stadium with a historic win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

After falling behind early, Derek Carr led a comeback to give Las Vegas a 34-24 win, the first in their new home.

As the players celebrated on the field, Raider Nation sported the Silver and Black across the valley, in celebration of the new home team.

Here’s a look back at the historic night.

Thunderbirds fly over Raiders’ first home game
Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover for the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) directs traffic in the first quarter during an NF ...
Drew Brees struggles in loss to Raiders
The 41-year-old Brees struggled for the second consecutive week, finishing 26 of 38 for 312 yards, a touchdown and an egregious interception before halftime.