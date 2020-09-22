Raiders make history at Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

The Raiders christened Allegiant Stadium with a historic win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Las Vegas Raiders fans Julio "Crime Scene" Caballero and his fiancee Dina "Dynamite Raiderette" Rojas of Modesto, Calif. during a watch party at Tommy Rocker's in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders fans, including Cesar Resendiz and his wife Maria Andrade of Tucson, Ariz. cheer the first Raiders touchdown during a watch party at Tommy Rocker's in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders general Manager Mike Mayock, left, celebrates a win with head coach Jon Gruden following the Raiders home opening NFL football game win 34-24 versus the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrate following the Raiders home opening NFL football game win 34-24 versus the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) celebrates after making a big defensive stop in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Christopher Rodarte, left, and Juliet Cardozo, celebrate the Raiders first home win on the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas fans Klyde Dennis, left, 2, Robert Dennis, Mayronn Dennis, 11, and Veronique Dennis outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders fans Ray "OG Raider Ray" Lopez and his wife Eva Lopez of Oxnard, Calif. celebrate their team beating the New Orleans Saints during a watch party at Tommy Rocker's in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 21. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas fan James Packer outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas fans Carl Littles, left, and Stephen Smith outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates on his late-game field goal to seal the win 34-24 over the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) talks with New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) after the Raiders won 34-24 in their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Al Davis Memorial Torch is seen during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' home opening NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders players get ready to take the field for the start of their home opening NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders players run on to the field for the start of their home opening NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball past New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) battles through a tackle attempt by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the third quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch and run past New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) scores a touchdown past New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the fourth quarter of their home opening NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) after a fourth quarter touchdown during an NFL football game with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

After falling behind early, Derek Carr led a comeback to give Las Vegas a 34-24 win, the first in their new home.

As the players celebrated on the field, Raider Nation sported the Silver and Black across the valley, in celebration of the new home team.

Here’s a look back at the historic night.