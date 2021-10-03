Raiders make late addition to injury report on Sunday

Fullback Alec Ingold joined running back Josh Jacobs as officially questionable for Monday night’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold celebrates with fans after an overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fullback Alec Ingold was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

He is officially listed as questionable to play Monday night against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Ingold has played in all 35 games since joining the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent before the 2019 season.

He has five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown this season.

Running back Josh Jacobs is the only other player with an injury designation this week. He is questionable and is expected to be a game-time decision.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.