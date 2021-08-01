Raiders make move after kicker Daniel Carlson goes on COVID list

The Raiders re-signed kicker Dominik Eberle, who spent his 2020 rookie season on the practice squad, to replace Daniel Carlson, who was put on the COVID list Saturday.

West kicker Dominik Eberle, of Utah State, (2) during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Raiders Kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks the field goal during the third quarter of an NFL football game against Denver Broncos, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders turned to a familiar face Sunday to replace place-kicker Daniel Carlson, who was put on the COVID-19 list Saturday.

The Raiders re-signed Dominik Eberle, who spent his 2020 rookie season on the practice squad.

The Raiders originally signed the former Utah State standout as an undrafted free agent and added him to their practice squad after an impressive training camp. The Germany native had a stellar four-year career with the Aggies and finished as the school record holder in field goals made (64), PATs (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (100 percent) and consecutive PATs (167). He kicked four field goals of 50 or more yards.

The Raiders eagerly await the return of Carlson, who tied for the NFL lead in points with 144 last season while making 33 of 35 field goals and hitting all four attempts from 50 or more yards.

