Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game

Several additional players will be available for Sunday’s primetime home game against the Chargers with a postseason berth going to the winner.

Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s pivotal AFC West battle against the Chargers.

Tight end Derek Carrier was activated from the injured reserve list and will be eligible to return to action for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in October during the first meeting against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson was also signed from the practice squad to the active roster

Carrier is a strong blocker and a key contributor on special teams.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who is also the special teams coordinator, indicated earlier in the week Carrier was still working his way back into game shape so it’s unclear if he will be able to take on his normal workload.

Tight end Daniel Helm, who has been with the team since early November and caught one pass while filling Carrier’s role as a blocker and specialist, was released to make room on the roster.

Johnson has played in four games since he was signed to the practice squad and has been returning kicks, averaging 19.3 yards on six returns.

Offensive lineman Lester Cotton and defensive tackle Damion Square were declared game-day activations from the practice squad.

Square has appeared in eight games for the Raiders this year after spending the previous six seasons with the Chargers.

Cotton has been on the active roster for three games this season, but has yet to take an offensive snap.

The game kicks off at 5:20 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium with the winner qualifying for the playoffs.

