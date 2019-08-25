103°F
Raiders

Raiders make roster moves, sign Liuget, place Martin on IR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2019 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2019 - 5:30 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders made a pair of significant roster moves on Sunday, as they begin to make key decisions that will shape the initial 53-man roster. They signed veteran defensive tackle Corey Liuget and placed 2018 leading rusher Doug Martin on injured reserve.

A 2011 first-round pick, Liuget played for the Chargers in both San Diego and Los Angeles through each of his first eight seasons.

“We think he’s an excellent football player,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “Thrilled to have him.”

Liuget has been without a team since the Chargers declined the option on his contract in February. Liuget reportedly had visits with the Jaguars, Seahawks, Giants and Cardinals before choosing to sign with the Raiders.

Gruden touted Liuget’s versatility as a defensive lineman, saying he can play multiple spots along the interior. While already improved, the Raiders’ pass rush could still use more production — particularly from the interior. Liuget, 29, has recorded 24.0 sacks in his career.

“We’re going to try to get him in great shape and get him ready as soon as possible,” Gruden said.

But as one veteran enters, another will exit, with Martin going on IR. Because he was placed on the list prior to the start of the regular season, Martin is not eligible to be designated to return. Only players who are on the initial 53-man roster may receive that designation. NFL Network first reported Sunday morning that Martin had been cut. But Martin’s placement on IR makes it likely that Martin and the Raiders will reach an injury settlement to make him a free agent sooner than later. Gruden said Martin has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Neither Liuget nor Martin was available for comment on Sunday.

Martin was the Raiders’ leading rusher in 2018 with 723 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Martin started nine games, becoming the full-time starter after running back Marshawn Lynch was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The Raiders selected Josh Jacobs out of Alabama in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he is expected to be the club’s top back this season. But after running back Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles during the offseason program in late April, the Raiders re-signed Martin on a one-year deal. Originally a 2012 first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 30-year-old Martin has rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.

Martin’s roster move comes just under a week before cutdown day, as all teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players on Aug. 31. Teams often release veteran players early to give them a head start on potentially signing with another team.

With Martin out, DeAndre Washington becomes the likely backup to Jacobs. Washington has rushed for 735 yards and four touchdowns since the Raiders took him in the fifth round in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s entering the final season on his rookie contract. Washington did not play against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, but recorded 41 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, plus three receptions for 56 yards in the first two preseason games.

Additionally, the Raiders effectively declared a winner in their long snapper competition by releasing veteran long snapper Andrew DePaola. After signing a four-year contract in the 2018 offseason, DePaola suffered a torn ACL in September and was placed on injured reserve. Trent Sieg replaced DePaola last season and will continue as the club’s long snapper.

“That was a very close call,” Gruden said of the decision to go with Sieg over DePaola.

With Sieg (24), kicker Daniel Carlson (24), and punter/holder A.J. Cole (23), the Raiders now have a young special teams core — which Gruden was quick to point out on Sunday.

“All the people who don’t think I like young players — bah humbug to all of you,” Gruden said.

Rounding out the Sunday transactions, the Raiders signed undrafted rookie linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp but went unsigned.

“We have some injuries at that position, so obviously he’s going to come in and get ready to compete this week against the Seahawks,” Gruden said.

Allen-Williams spent five seasons at South Carolina, recording 176 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 43 games.

