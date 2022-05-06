Raiders make some key changes in scouting department

The Raiders are bringing in a long-time Patriots scout to be their director of college scouting.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As expected, the Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is making changes in the personnel department.

Brandon Yeargan, a long-time scout in the Patriots organization, is the Raiders’ new college scouting director. And Lenny McGill has been brought on as the new West Coast regional scout. McGill fulfilled the same role with the Dolphins over the last seven years.

Yeargan replaces Jim Abrams.

