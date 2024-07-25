Raiders’ Maxx Crosby branches out into acting, comedy

Maxx Crosby will appear in a comedic promotional video alongside Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan as the Raiders star continues to expand his horizons.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) smiles at a question during a media interview on the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — When Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby talks about expanding his horizons, he’s mostly talking about his game on the field.

But not Wednesday.

Crosby laughed after being asked about a comedic video that appeared online Tuesday night of him and Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan dressed as police officers. It appears to be a trailer to promote the athlete-owned media network PlayersTV that is affiliated with the “Bad Boys” movie franchise.

“Like I said, limitless,” Crosby said of his acting debut after the first practice of training camp. “We can do whatever. Always trying new things and always wanting to put myself in uncomfortable situations to become the best version of myself. We definitely had fun with it, and it will be coming out Thursday.”

It looks as if the video will focus on Crosby and Jordan graduating from a police academy to partner with Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the officers played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, respectively, in the long-running film franchise.

The trailer features Crosby and Jordan striding to the front of their cruiser and removing their sunglasses as the Inner Circle song “Bad Boys” plays. As they come to a stop, Jordan catches a basketball thrown from off screen, and Crosby asks, “One last time?” Jordan repeats the phrase, and they bump fists before a “Coming Soon” title screen appears.

“It was a different experience,” Crosby said. “I’ve never done anything like that, but it was a cool opportunity. DeAndre is a big Raider fan, and he reached out and wanted to lock in and do something cool.”

Earlier in his first media availability of camp, Crosby used the word limitless to describe his potential and why he believes he can continue getting better, even though he’s already compared favorably to the game’s elites.

“I pour everything I have into this every single day and sacrifice on a daily basis,” he said. “Really all that matters is being the best version of myself, and that’s why I do it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.