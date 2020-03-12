Raiders monitoring situation with coronavirus

The Raiders are monitoring the situation with coronavirus and will act in accordance with recommendations from medical professionals.

An Oakland Raiders helmet sits on the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum field before the game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

While the Raiders are technically Las Vegas’ team, their team is still operating out of Alameda, California. Their headquarters in Henderson, which was recently sold for $191 million, is expected to open in June. The Raiders will be signing free agents, holding their offseason program and conducting their draft out of the Bay Area.

Multiple teams across the NFL have announced the reduction — if not outright suspension — of travel for coaches and scouts during the pre-draft process. The Raiders have not made such an announcement as of Thursday morning.

But colleges are also announcing either the cancelation or postponement of pro days. Michigan’s pro day was scheduled for Friday, March 13 and has now been canceled. Alabama’s pro day has been postponed from March 24 to April 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

