Raiders name inactive players for Saints game

The Raiders will be thin along the offensive line as they get set to play Saints on Monday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks off the field with a trainer after the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Right tackle Trent Young and middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, along with reserve tackle Sam Young, were among the Raiders’ inactive players for their home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.

All three players were injured in the Raiders’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Brown is out with a calf injury, Kwiatkoski with a pectoral injury, and Young is dealing with a calf injury.

In a bit of good news for the Raiders, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs from Alabama was on the active roster. He has been dealing with a knee injury,

Also inactive: Wide receiver Rico Gafford, rookie cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross.

Tackle Brandon Parker and rookie linebacker Javin White from UNLV were active.

