100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders name inactive players for Saints game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

Right tackle Trent Young and middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, along with reserve tackle Sam Young, were among the Raiders’ inactive players for their home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium.

All three players were injured in the Raiders’ season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Brown is out with a calf injury, Kwiatkoski with a pectoral injury, and Young is dealing with a calf injury.

In a bit of good news for the Raiders, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs from Alabama was on the active roster. He has been dealing with a knee injury,

Also inactive: Wide receiver Rico Gafford, rookie cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross.

Tackle Brandon Parker and rookie linebacker Javin White from UNLV were active.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
2
Pro sports bettor backs Raiders over Saints in Las Vegas opener
Pro sports bettor backs Raiders over Saints in Las Vegas opener
3
Mark Davis chooses charity over Allegiant Stadium for Raiders’ opener
Mark Davis chooses charity over Allegiant Stadium for Raiders’ opener
4
Everything you need to know about Allegiant Stadium
Everything you need to know about Allegiant Stadium
5
Raider Nation beginning to assemble at Allegiant Stadium — BLOG
Raider Nation beginning to assemble at Allegiant Stadium — BLOG
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST