Raiders need to win some key matchups to beat Dolphins

For a franchise that has had just one winning season over the past 18 years, getting to 9-7 would be considered a step in the right direction for the Raiders.

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) fist bumps Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

With the Raiders’ playoff hopes all but extinguished, their final two games are about finishing strong and building momentum heading into 2021.

But that looks like a tall order, especially against a 9-5 Dolphins team that is in the thick of a playoff race and is giving up the fewest points in the NFL.

The 7-7 Raiders have their work cut out for them, especially if quarterback Derek Carr is ruled out because of his groin injury or is severely limited by it.

Here are some key matchups to keep an eye on Saturday.

RT Trent Brown vs. DE Andrew Van Ginkel

The Dolphins are an attacking, fundamentally sound defense that gets after the quarterback (37 sacks), forces turnovers (26) and tightens up in the red zone as evidenced by the 18.4 points they give up per game, which is the best in the NFL. And they do it with few big-name players, with Van Ginkel epitomizing their productivity over pizzazz.

Van Ginkel is ranked 13th among defensive ends, according to Pro Football Focus. While he isn’t elite at any one aspect of his game, he grades out above average as both a pass rusher and run defender.

He always seems to be around the ball. In a recent stretch, he either forced a fumble, scored a touchdown or blocked a punt in five of six games. He makes things happen.

Van Ginkel is all effort, all the time, and his motor, speed and athletic ability could pose a challenge to Brown, who relies on his size and strength to wipe out defenders. He has not allowed a sack in 123 pass-block snaps, but can be susceptible to quick, agile edge rushers.

WR Nelson Agholor vs. CB Xavien Howard

While the Dolphins feature many so-called “no-names” on their defense, Howard clearly doesn’t fall into that category. The veteran cornerback is the highest-rated player at his position, according to PFF, and his pass-coverage grade is tops among cornerbacks.

Howard has nine interceptions and of the 81 times he’s been targeted, he’s given up just 41 receptions. Opposing quarterbacks have accumulated a pedestrian 51.8 passer rating when targeting him.

With the status of Henry Ruggs unknown because of COVID-19, and the Dolphins likely focusing on erasing Darren Waller as much as possible, it is imperative that Agholor steps up to open up the field for his teammates. That is easier said than done while working against an elite cornerback like Howard.

DE Maxx Crosby vs. RT Robert Hunt

While Crosby has not made the expected step forward from his rookie to sophomore season, he is a high-energy player who can disrupt games with his speed, athletic ability and tenaciousness.

Crosby is ranked 99th among 111 defensive ends, according to PFF, but his 38 total pressures and team-leading six sacks show he is capable of being an impact rusher. He just needs to do it more consistently.

Crosby could be in for a solid game, as his matchup against Hunt could be a favorable one. Hunt, a second-round pick in 2020 out of Louisiana Tech, is ranked 55th among 83 tackles, according to PFF. While he’s given up just two sacks in 344 pass-block snaps, he has allowed 17 pressures.

Crosby’s speed could be an issue for Hunt, who is a better run blocker than pass blocker at this stage of his career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.