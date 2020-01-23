Raiders notice as CB Troy Pride Jr. impresses at Senior Bowl

Notre Dame CB Troy Pride Jr., who has met with the Raiders, has improved his draft stock in Mobile this week.

Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (5) celebrates after getting a win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MOBILE, Ala. — There was plenty of red zone and two-minute work during the North team’s Senior Bowl practice on Thursday. Predictably, the ferocity was overflowing among players trying to impress a thick crowd of NFL coaches and executives watching from the sideline.

In particular, the ultra-spirited one-on-one matchups between defensive backs and wide receivers provided a riveting display of competitiveness. That it mostly unfolded between the 10-yard line and the end zone only ratcheted up the emotions.

That’s where Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr., who has had as solid a week as any cornerback in Mobile, rode a wave of emotions ranging from exhilaration to disappointment.

Or basically the difference between holding his ground near the goal line when Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill tried spinning him with three moves before knocking the ball away for an incompletion, to getting beat for a touchdown a few reps later when Notre Dame teammate Chase Claypool powered over him for the ball.

The Raiders, who hit on Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second round last April and still have high hopes for fourth-round corner Isaiah Johnson, will probably be in the market for another corner in this draft. Pride could be that guy.

“I love competing,” Pride said after the workout, beaming from a full day’s work. “When practice is dead, one-sided, sometimes you’re like, man, I don’t even want to be here. I mean, you’re still grinding. You’re still getting it in. But when it’s competitive, when you’re going at it and making plays, winning sometimes, losing sometimes here and there, man, I just chalk that up to the game.”

It’s been that kind of week for Pride, who mostly played outside cornerback for the Fighting Irish but has lined up at all three cornerback spots this week, including inside against slot receivers. Between the speed, footwork, patience and competitiveness he’s shown while locking down some of the nation’s best senior wide receivers, and the measured, articulate demeanor he’s offered to NFL scouts, Pride is solidifying himself as a Day 2 draft candidate.

He measured in this week at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 193 pounds with 31⅜-inch arms, 8¾-inch hands and a 73¾-inch wingspan. So he is plenty of big enough to play on the outside. But he’s also shown enough athletic ability and awareness to be an asset inside.

Among the seeds Pride hopes he’s planted this week: Enough versatility to be counted on at various positions.

“When you can play different places, you can find yourself on the field at any time,” Pride said. “Adding value was my whole goal this week.”

In the process, he’s created a buzz. Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus lauded Pride Jr. this week and recognized him as PFF’s “No. 1 moneymaker” writing:

“I’m not sure anyone has risen their draft stock more with their performance this week than the Notre Dame cornerback. In a fairly weak cornerback group here in Mobile, Pride has been the clear cream of the crop. … His elite speed and smooth hips have him completely unafraid of getting beaten deep. With question marks about his press technique and ability to play the catch point heading into the week, Pride has been fantastic in both.”

Pride is pleased but hardly content.

“It was always about proving myself. I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder. So yeah, I’m hoping I opened somebody’s eyes. And if not, I’m going to keep doing it. If you’re still sleeping, I’m going (to make sure) to wake you up.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.