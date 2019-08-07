Raiders on ‘Hard Knocks’: RJ reporters break down episode 1 — PODCAST
The first episode of the Raiders on HBO’S Hard Knocks is in the book and the Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation podcast addresses it in a special edition.
The first episode of the Raiders on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is in the book and the Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation podcast addresses it in a special edition.
Michael Gehlken, Heidi Fang and former Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt discuss the intimate look fans got at quarterback Derek Carr, how problematic wide receiver Antonio Brown’s foot injury could be, the aggressive nature of rookie safety Jonathan Abram and more.
More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.