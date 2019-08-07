Raiders on ‘Hard Knocks’: RJ reporters break down episode 1 — PODCAST

The first episode of the Raiders on HBO’S Hard Knocks is in the book and the Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation podcast addresses it in a special edition.

A digital billboard displays Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden in an advertisement for the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," slated to air Aug. 6, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Michael Gehlken, Heidi Fang and former Raiders cornerback Stanford Routt discuss the intimate look fans got at quarterback Derek Carr, how problematic wide receiver Antonio Brown’s foot injury could be, the aggressive nature of rookie safety Jonathan Abram and more.

