Raiders owner Mark Davis would be OK adding Colin Kaepernick

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Kaepernick was a second-round draft pick in 2011 who the next year led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. By 2016, he had begun kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Soon after, he was gone from the NFL, and he has not played since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Raiders owner Mark Davis opened a big door Wednesday by telling ESPN that his head coaches and general managers over the last four years have had his blessing to add Colin Kaepernick.

Despite that stance, it seems a long shot that Kaepernick’s return to the NFL would happen in Las Vegas.

The quarterback has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season in which he protested by taking a knee during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice and police brutality.

If Kaepernick does return to the NFL, he will surely seek the best opportunity to either start or be the undisputed No. 2 quarterback.

There are more than a half dozen situations across the NFL where Kaepernick would be a clear-cut upgrade at No. 2 — the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans among them — but the Raiders are not in that group.

Derek Carr is entrenched as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, with Marcus Mariota, the former Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick in the 2015 draft, signed this offseason to a two-year, $17.6 million contract, including $7.5 million guaranteed, to be Carr’s backup. Behind them is Nathan Peterman.

Given the depth of the Raiders’ quarterback room and the money invested, Kaepernick seems an unlikely fit.

