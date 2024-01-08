46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders player defends Allegiant Stadium field after social media post

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2024 - 4:10 pm
An end zone at Allegiant Stadium is shown before the Raiders' game against the Denver Broncos o ...
An end zone at Allegiant Stadium is shown before the Raiders' game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders player and Colorado TV reporter had differing opinions on the state of the grass field Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

A reporter from Denver NBC affiliate 9News, the Broncos’ hometown TV partner, posted to X a photo and videos showing discoloration in the south end zone of the stadium. The posts were accompanied by the reporter taking a jab at the home of the Raiders, who hosted Denver in the season finale for both teams.

“The playing surface looks awful today in Vegas,” Scotty Gange, 9News reporter, posted. “Sad.”

The post, which had 1.5 million views as of Monday afternoon, drew reaction from others on X with some questioning if the end zone was real grass, to those pointing out the stadium is the site where the Super Bowl will be played Feb. 11.

No questions regarding the condition of the field were asked to Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham or coach Sean Payton during their postgame media availability.

Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor stood up for the field conditions, taking to X to post a photo of the field, which appeared to be green and healthy.

“This picture was of the field when I went to warm up pregame,” Eluemunor wrote on X. “You (Gange) took a photo of the end zone to get some interactions…congrats. Our grass is one of the best surfaces I’ve played on and I bet any other player would say the same.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-ending victory over Broncos
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-ending victory over Broncos
2
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
3
Raiders’ 2024 opponents set after regular-season finale
Raiders’ 2024 opponents set after regular-season finale
4
Raiders rally around Antonio Pierce after season-ending win
Raiders rally around Antonio Pierce after season-ending win
5
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Red-hot SuperBook VP (70.9%) offers best bet on Broncos-Raiders
Red-hot SuperBook VP (70.9%) offers best bet on Broncos-Raiders
Raiders get preview of Christmas Day conditions in Kansas City
Raiders get preview of Christmas Day conditions in Kansas City
Broncos bench QB Wilson, turn to ex-Raiders’ backup, source says
Broncos bench QB Wilson, turn to ex-Raiders’ backup, source says
Raiders report: Spotlight returns to 2nd-year back with star out
Raiders report: Spotlight returns to 2nd-year back with star out
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs talks about uncertain future
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs talks about uncertain future