Raiders player defends Allegiant Stadium field after social media post

Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and a Denver TV reporter had differing opinions on the state of the grass field Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

An end zone at Allegiant Stadium is shown before the Raiders' game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A reporter from Denver NBC affiliate 9News, the Broncos’ hometown TV partner, posted to X a photo and videos showing discoloration in the south end zone of the stadium. The posts were accompanied by the reporter taking a jab at the home of the Raiders, who hosted Denver in the season finale for both teams.

“The playing surface looks awful today in Vegas,” Scotty Gange, 9News reporter, posted. “Sad.”

The post, which had 1.5 million views as of Monday afternoon, drew reaction from others on X with some questioning if the end zone was real grass, to those pointing out the stadium is the site where the Super Bowl will be played Feb. 11.

No questions regarding the condition of the field were asked to Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham or coach Sean Payton during their postgame media availability.

Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor stood up for the field conditions, taking to X to post a photo of the field, which appeared to be green and healthy.

Been meaning to get to this. This was a picture of the field when I went to warm up pregame. You took a photo of the end zone to get some interactions…congrats. Our Grass is one of the best surfaces I’ve played on and I bet any other player would say the same. #9sports 👍🏽 https://t.co/Dhpb4KYBHQ pic.twitter.com/xC6AKPbqI2 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 8, 2024

“This picture was of the field when I went to warm up pregame,” Eluemunor wrote on X. “You (Gange) took a photo of the end zone to get some interactions…congrats. Our grass is one of the best surfaces I’ve played on and I bet any other player would say the same.”

