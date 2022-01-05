35°F
Raiders player honored by NFL

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2022 - 7:40 am
 
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after kicking a game winning field goal against the In ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after kicking a game winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts to end the game in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) converts the game-winning field goal as Raiders punter A.J. C ...
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) converts the game-winning field goal as Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) looks on with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) in coverage during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

After kicking the Raiders to a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Daniel Carlson has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Carlson’s 33-yard field goal as time expired puts the Raiders one win away from qualifying for the playoffs

Carlson converted all three of his field goal attempts, connecting from 47, 44 and 33 yards.

It’s the third time Carlson has won the award this year and the fifth time of his career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

