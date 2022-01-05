Raiders player honored by NFL
For the third time this season, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has won a player of the week award
After kicking the Raiders to a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Daniel Carlson has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Carlson’s 33-yard field goal as time expired puts the Raiders one win away from qualifying for the playoffs
Carlson converted all three of his field goal attempts, connecting from 47, 44 and 33 yards.
It’s the third time Carlson has won the award this year and the fifth time of his career.
