108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Raiders

Raiders players join NFLPA in expressing safety concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2020 - 11:11 am
 
Updated July 19, 2020 - 2:48 pm

Veteran Raiders center Rodney Hudson has kept a close eye on the coronavirus protocols that the NFL has proposed to the union as the sides work to ensure a safe playing environment for the season.

And Hudson, the team’s player representative, is concerned that the league isn’t going far enough.

“Not only is the NFL putting player safety at risk but also our loved ones,” he posted on his Instagram story Sunday. “My wife is immunocompromised, and the NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of the experts will not only jeopardize this season but also players and their families’ lives as well. The NFL needs to adjust if we hope to play the full season.”

Hudson’s post was part of a deluge of social media postings from players Sunday morning as they worked in apparent coordination to get out the message that they want to play a full season, but are urging the league to more adequately address their concerns.

The players who participated expressed their own thoughts, concluding with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Teams were informed Saturday of the NFL’s decision to open training camps on time despite an agreement on enhanced testing and safety measures not being agreed to by the union. There also are financial issues to resolve about how to handle the anticipated decrease in revenue created by the reduction or elimination of fans in stadiums this season.

The safety aspect was the focus on Sunday’s social media campaign, a day before rookies are set to report for the Texans and Chiefs.

Several prominent players participated, including star quarterbacks Drew Brees of the Saints and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

“My wife is pregnant. NFL training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones,” Wilson wrote.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in a similar situation. His wife, Heather, is expecting the couple’s fourth child.

“I want to play ball this year! But we are going to need the NFL to make sure they are listening to everyone and taking the steps for the players and their families to be safe!” Carr wrote.

NFL Players Association officials laid out several concerns during a conference call with the media Friday. The union would like daily testing for players, an elimination of all preseason games, clarification on how positive results will be handled and a clear opt-out policy for players who aren’t comfortable with playing because of their health or that of their family, among other issues.

The league proposal is believed to include two preseason games and testing every other day.

Teams have received an Infectious Disease Emergency Response proposal from the league that the union continues to review, according to an Associated Press report.

“What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible,” wrote NFLPA president JCTretter, a center for the Browns. “The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations.”

Raiders rookies are expected to report Tuesday, with quarterbacks and rehabbing players on Thursday. All other players are scheduled to report July 28.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown hopes enough progress is made to get through more than just training camp.

“The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own experts will jeopardize this season. The NFL needs to adjust if we hope to play a full season,” he wrote.

Players will be required to report to avoid a fine, but the union then can file a grievance over a failure to provide safe working conditions.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders not among teams confirming reduced capacity
Raiders not among teams confirming reduced capacity
2
Ben Davidson impacted Raiders’ defense, NFL rulebook
Ben Davidson impacted Raiders’ defense, NFL rulebook
3
Raiders players join NFLPA in expressing safety concerns
Raiders players join NFLPA in expressing safety concerns
4
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
Authority OKs community access to its suite at Allegiant Stadium
5
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
Allegiant Stadium on track for occupancy permit by Aug. 1
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Allegiant Stadium is on time, on budget - Video
With two weeks until the anticipated July 31 substantial completion date for Allegiant Stadium, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.11| Postgame Distancing
This week's guest is Scott Bair from NBC sports Bay Area talking about their latest podcast chronicling the story of former Raiders center Barret Robbins who went missing for Super Bowl XXXVII . Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by sports columnist Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.10 | Half Billion Dollar Man
This week's guest is former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. What does Patrick Mahomes' megacontract mean for the Raiders? Where will Colin Kaepernick play this season? Jerry Robinson reflects on his time wearing silver and black.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
NFL expected to shorten preseason to two games - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Vinny Bonsignore discuss what changes to expect if the NFL shortens the preseason to two games and what that means for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
Crews test Allegiant Stadium video boards - Video
On Wednesday, the infamous Raiders shield logo was scrolled across portions of the video ribbons inside the Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders complete "Super Flush" - Video
Allegiant Stadium workers gave the 65,000-seat stadium’s restrooms a game day-like test by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time. This is known as a "super flush."
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.7 | BLM
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Tyrell Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Tanner Muse Interview
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto interviews new Las Vegas Raider and 100th pick in the NFL Draft Tanner Muse.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Best and Worst War Rooms
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto and Review-Journal sportswriter Ben Gotz discuss the winners and losers of the first ever NFL Virtual draft war room set ups.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special Day 3 - Draft Analysis
Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses day three of the NFL Draft and the Raiders final picks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Raiders Day 2 Draft Picks
The Raiders made the 80th, 81st and 100th pick in the 2020 NFL draft selecting Lynn Bowden Jr - Wide Receiver from Kentucky, Bryan Edwards - wide receiver from South Carolina and Tanner Muse - linebacker from Clemson. Vegas Nation Host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Big Names From Around the League
Review-Journal sports writer Ben Gotz gives an update of some of the big name players taken in the first round of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: 2020 Draft Special - Henry Ruggs III
With the first pick in Las Vegas Raiders history the silver and black drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto discusses the pick with Review-Journal Columnist Ed Graney and Raiders beat writer Vinny Bonsignore.
Brent Musburger talks Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft
Broadcaster and Raiders Play-by-Play announcer Brent Musburger discusses the Las Vegas Raiders and the upcoming NFL draft with Review-Journal sportswriter Adam Hill.
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview - Video
Vegas Nation: Raiders 2020 Draft Preview will include a recap of the 2019 draft class, free agency updates and multiple segments discussing the class of 2020. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto will be joined by Raiders beat writers Vinny Bonsignore and Myles Simmons, as well as sports writer Adam Hill to discuss all things NFL draft. The draft preview show also included interviews with 2019 draft picks Hunter Renfrow and Isaiah Johnson.
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: The Raiders 2019 Draft Class - VIDEO
A look back at the Raiders 2019 Draft Class and an assessment of their production last season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2019 NFL Draft Flashback: Mayock and Gruden on What Makes a Raider - VIDEO
A look back at what the team of Gruden and Mayock did in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and what qualities they looked for in players when evaluating them and what went into their decisions to select who they did. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football t ...
NFL tells Raiders, other 31 teams camps will open on time
By Rob Maadi The Associated Press

NFL executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Postgame Distancing
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.