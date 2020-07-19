Raiders players join NFLPA in expressing safety concerns

Raiders veterans Rodney Hudson and Derek Carr were among players participating in a social media initiative to voice displeasure with the NFL’s handling of coronavirus protocols.

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), from left, wide receiver Brian Burt (12), offensive tackle Justin Murray (71), punter A.J. Cole (6) warm up during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and head coach Jon Gruden watch the offense run a play during the NFL team's joint training camp practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the NFL team's joint training camp practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) stretches during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Veteran Raiders center Rodney Hudson has kept a close eye on the coronavirus protocols that the NFL has proposed to the union as the sides work to ensure a safe playing environment for the season.

And Hudson, the team’s player representative, is concerned that the league isn’t going far enough.

“Not only is the NFL putting player safety at risk but also our loved ones,” he posted on his Instagram story Sunday. “My wife is immunocompromised, and the NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of the experts will not only jeopardize this season but also players and their families’ lives as well. The NFL needs to adjust if we hope to play the full season.”

Hudson’s post was part of a deluge of social media postings from players Sunday morning as they worked in apparent coordination to get out the message that they want to play a full season, but are urging the league to more adequately address their concerns.

The players who participated expressed their own thoughts, concluding with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Teams were informed Saturday of the NFL’s decision to open training camps on time despite an agreement on enhanced testing and safety measures not being agreed to by the union. There also are financial issues to resolve about how to handle the anticipated decrease in revenue created by the reduction or elimination of fans in stadiums this season.

The safety aspect was the focus on Sunday’s social media campaign, a day before rookies are set to report for the Texans and Chiefs.

Several prominent players participated, including star quarterbacks Drew Brees of the Saints and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

“My wife is pregnant. NFL training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. ???? We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones,” Wilson wrote.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in a similar situation. His wife, Heather, is expecting the couple’s fourth child.

“I want to play ball this year! But we are going to need the NFL to make sure they are listening to everyone and taking the steps for the players and their families to be safe!” Carr wrote.

I want to play ball this year! But we are going to need the @NFL to make sure they are listening to everyone and taking the steps for the players and their families to be safe! #WeWantToPlay — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 19, 2020

NFL Players Association officials laid out several concerns during a conference call with the media Friday. The union would like daily testing for players, an elimination of all preseason games, clarification on how positive results will be handled and a clear opt-out policy for players who aren’t comfortable with playing because of their health or that of their family, among other issues.

The league proposal is believed to include two preseason games and testing every other day.

Teams have received an Infectious Disease Emergency Response proposal from the league that the union continues to review, according to an Associated Press report.

“What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible,” wrote NFLPA president JCTretter, a center for the Browns. “The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations.”

Raiders rookies are expected to report Tuesday, with quarterbacks and rehabbing players on Thursday. All other players are scheduled to report July 28.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown hopes enough progress is made to get through more than just training camp.

“The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own experts will jeopardize this season. The NFL needs to adjust if we hope to play a full season,” he wrote.

The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own experts will jeopardize this season. The NFL needs to adjust if we hope to play a full season. — Trent Brown (@Trent) July 19, 2020

Players will be required to report to avoid a fine, but the union then can file a grievance over a failure to provide safe working conditions.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.