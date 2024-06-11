Raiders players speak to media following minicamp practice — WATCH LIVE
Several Raiders players, including Maxx Crosby, are expected to answer questions from the media after their morning practice on day one of minicamp on Tuesday.
The Raiders begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday at their practice facility in Henderson. After their morning practice, several players are expected to speak to the media.
Those players include defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
The players are expected to talk beginning at 11:45 am.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.