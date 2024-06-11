98°F
Raiders News

Raiders players speak to media following minicamp practice — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during an NFL football practice Tuesd ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during an NFL football practice Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 things to watch at Raiders minicamp: Will star WR practice?
3 things to watch at Raiders minicamp: Will star WR practice?
Former Raiders Pro Bowler says he plans to retire from NFL
4 observations from Raiders' final week of OTAs
4 observations from Raiders’ final week of OTAs
Hill: Derek Carr downplays revenge game against Raiders
Hill: Derek Carr downplays revenge game against Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 11:40 am
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 11:47 am

The Raiders begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday at their practice facility in Henderson. After their morning practice, several players are expected to speak to the media.

Those players include defensive end Maxx Crosby, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The players are expected to talk beginning at 11:45 am.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders get final member of 2024 draft class under contract
3 things to watch as Raiders begin OTAs: QB battle begins
4 observations from Raiders’ 1st week of OTAs
Raiders excited about start under new OC: ‘It’s easier than last year’
Raiders mailbag: Who has the inside track in QB competition?
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap