Raiders put 6 defensive players on COVID-19 list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2021 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2021 - 3:12 pm
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos wit ...
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders put cornerback Casey Hayward, linebacker Cory Littleton, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive tackle Darius Philon and linebacker K.J. Wright on the COVID-19 list after they tested positive on Monday. Their status for Sunday’s game against the Colts is uncertain.

Under the new NFL testing protocols, only unvaccinated players, those showing symptoms or a select group of players on each team get tested the day after every game. Unvaccinated players get tested every day.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 can test out of protocols, sometimes as soon as a day after their initial positive test, based on a series of testing options that were outlined in the most recent changes to league protocols.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

