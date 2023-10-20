Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Amik Robertson

Undersized and often counted out, cornerback Amik Robertson, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders, has carved out a place for himself in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 17-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson prepares for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Amik Robertson has made a young NFL career out of proving others wrong.

The cornerback often did so way before he turned pro.

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, the 5-foot-8-inch Robertson made one of the season’s biggest plays with a last-second interception in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football.”

The Review-Journal sat down with Robertson to learn a little more about him.

RJ: Where does your constant energy come from?

Robertson: The love of the game. That’s where all my passion comes from. I’ve been playing the game since I was 5 years old. My uncle gave me a football then, and ever since, I’ve just been in love with it. I would play it for free.

RJ: It seems like you’ve always overcome odds to find your place in the game and succeed. Why?

Robertson: Because I’m used to people saying that. I’m not out to prove things just to myself, but I want to prove it to everyone. I’ve been doing that my whole life. That’s what helped me get here — being counted out, being able to beat the odds. I like it. It fuels me.

RJ: Ryan Clark, a 13-year NFL safety and Super Bowl champion who works for ESPN, had a lot of nice things to say about you during a recent broadcast. Where does that relationship stem from?

Robertson: We’ve known each other since I was in high school in (Thibodaux, Louisiana). I was an unknown, undersized guy, and he was doing some coaching. We also met at an LSU camp. He saw I was a passionate player. I also trained with him when I was coming out for the draft.

RJ: How has being so versatile helped your NFL career?

Robertson: A lot because I’m a football player. Personally, I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I can play corner, nickel. At the end of the day, I’m just looking for an opportunity to be on the field. I’ll do whatever I can to make plays. I’m always around the ball. Always trying to give the team a spark.

RJ: What have you learned most about playing in the NFL?

Robertson: The speed of the game. What I had to adjust to. I’ve learned a lot in terms of concepts, formations. I’ve learned from a lot of the older guys around here. I pick their brains. They’ve been in the league a long time.

RJ: Do you have interests outside football?

Robertson: You know what’s crazy, man, I watch a lot of movies. It keeps my mind at ease. If I’m not spending time with family, I’m watching movies.

RJ: You were an All-American at Louisiana Tech. Did that give you some juice to know Louisiana State made a mistake by not offering you a scholarship?

Robertson: No, but (former LSU coach Ed) Orgeron did apologize to me. He came to me at a camp at Louisiana Tech and said he was sorry. It was all good. I told him everything happens for a reason. We shook hands and had some good conversations after that.

RJ: You tweeted this week, “I know who I am. I stand alone.” What does that mean?

Robertson: Whatever the critics say, it doesn’t matter. I feel like when I’m out there, I know what I can do. I believe in myself. Coming in, I harped on what people said about me. But now, I’m a better player and feed off my own energy. I feed off my teammates’ energy. I know who I am, not who I was.”

RJ: What’s the main cultural difference between where you grew up and Las Vegas?

Robertson: Las Vegas is bigger, faster. I’m from a small country town in Louisiana, man. I don’t really get into the bright lights of Vegas. My first and second year, if I went to the Strip, it was with family. I don’t do that much anymore.

RJ: Have you found any good Cajun food in Las Vegas?

Robertson: Oh, yeah. There are a few really good spots I go to. There are definitely some. I love it here. I underestimated it at first, but once I got here, I found it to be really good.

