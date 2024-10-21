Raiders QB headed for IR after suffering fractured right thumb
The Raiders will be forced to make a quarterback change this week after Sunday’s starter suffered a fractured right thumb.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is headed to injured reserve after suffering a fractured right thumb, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
O’Connell was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s 20-15 loss to the Rams. The second-year quarterback could potentially return this season but he will miss at least four games at a minimum.
Gardner Minshew, who started the Raiders’ first five games before being benched and replaced by O’Connell, will now take over as the starter. Minshew committed four turnovers against the Rams, including three interceptions.
The only other quarterback on the Raiders’ roster is undrafted rookie Carter Bradley, who is on the practice squad.
This is a developing story. Ch
