Raiders QB ready for reunion with Falcons: ‘God works in mysterious ways’

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder could start against his former team Monday night if Aidan O’Connell is unable to play.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) gets off pass with pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) tries to get around Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) stops Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Desmond Ridder, as the Raiders’ backup quarterback, is wired to be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

He’s already been summoned from the bench four times during his short time in Las Vegas. He knows the drill.

Ridder’s preparation for Monday’s game against Atlanta is particularly challenging, however.

He could start, or he could spend the entire time on the sideline. It all depends on the health of starter Aidan O’Connell, who is questionable with a knee injury.

O’Connell did not practice Thursday, Friday or Saturday for the Raiders. That meant Ridder took all of the first-team reps. He said he’s ready to play whatever role he needs to Monday.

“You have to prepare as if it could be any play,” Ridder said. “It could be the first play. It could be the 70th play. So, for me, my mindset doesn’t change. I come in the same way Monday through Sunday and work the same way that I do.”

Familiar foe

Monday’s game is unique in another way for Ridder.

The Raiders (2-11) are facing the Falcons (6-7), the team that drafted him in the third round in 2022. He started 17 games his first two years in the NFL before Atlanta overhauled its quarterback room this offseason. The Falcons signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, then made a stunning draft-night move by taking Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Ridder, 25, was traded to the Cardinals in March to compete to be Kyler Murray’s backup. He was released at the end of training camp and signed to Arizona’s practice squad. He spent the first seven weeks of the season there before being signed by the Raiders on Oct. 22 after O’Connell fractured his right thumb.

It’s been a humbling year for Ridder, to say the least. But he could still get the opportunity to make his first start of the season against his former team.

“God works in mysterious ways,” Ridder said.

The key for Ridder, if he does play, is taking his emotions out of the equation.

“It’s not Desmond versus the Atlanta Falcons. It’s the Raiders versus the Atlanta Falcons, and he understands that,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “Listen, just do your job as a quarterback.”

Falcons stagnant

The Falcons, despite their huge financial investment, are no better off with Cousins than they were with Ridder.

Ridder completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with Atlanta last season. He was 6-7 as a starter.

Cousins is 6-7 this year. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,396 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Penix represents the team’s future at quarterback, and his time could be coming soon. But Ridder would have been a much less expensive bridge quarterback for the Falcons and would have given them similar play.

Atlanta’s plight is of no concern for Ridder at this point. He has his own objectives to focus on.

He’s a free agent at the end of the year, so he wants to play well to sell himself to the Raiders or another team.

“Like I’ve said every week, I’m excited and blessed to have the opportunity to be able to go out there and step out on the field and be able to go do and play the game that I love, the game that I grew up playing, the game that I’ve put a lot of time, work, sweat and tears into,” Ridder said. “So whether it’s against the Falcons — it doesn’t matter who it’s against. Any opportunity that I get to go out there and showcase my talents, it’s an exciting time.”

Pierce expects Ridder to be focused on doing his job if he gets the call.

“We don’t need you to be Superman and go out there and win it by yourself. It’s a team sport,” Pierce said. “Understand what we’re trying to do with the game plan if it is Desmond. But more importantly, don’t make it an individual matchup, right? That’s in your past. You’ve moved on, got a great opportunity here. Worry about that.”

