Raiders quarterback Derek Carr earns NFL honor

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) raises his arms as he leaves the field after an overtime win in a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Carr led the Raiders to a 3-0 record for the month while throwing for a league-high 1,203 yards on 88 of 136 passing. He also had six touchdowns while compiling a 101.4 quarterback rating.

Carr is the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 1,200 yards through the first three games of a season.

Carr is only the third Raiders quarterback to earn the honor along with Rich Gannon in November of 2001 and Jay Schroeder in December of 1990.

Current Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was Gannon’s coach in 2001.

This is the first time Carr has earned the honor.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.