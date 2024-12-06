Raiders quarterback returns to practice, in line to start Sunday

Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell missed practice Thursday with an illness, but he returned to the field Friday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is back on the practice field Friday and is line to start for the Raiders on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

O’Connell missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, but was a full participant Wednesday.

“He’s full go,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “He’ll be fine.”

O’Connell returned from a stint on injured reserve due to a broken right thumb last week against the Chiefs. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

