Raiders re-sign veteran offensive tackle

Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker

The Raiders are re-signing offensive tackle Brandon Parker, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Parker missed all of last season after suffering an injury in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Parker has spent his entire four-year career with the Raiders while making 32 starts.

With Jermaine Eluemunor, last year’s right tackle, set to become a free agent, Parker becomes coverage in case the Raiders don’t bring back Eluemunor. Thayer Munford, a rookie last year, is also in the mix.

The Raiders are also expected to address the offensive line in free agency and the draft.

