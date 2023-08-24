96°F
Raiders News

Raiders release former starter on offensive line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 3:49 pm
 
Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) reacts to a question during a news conference at t ...
Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) reacts to a question during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

One of the longest tenures with the Raiders has come to an end.

Offensive tackle Brandon Parker, who has been with the team since he was drafted in 2018 out of North Carolina A&T, was released from the reserve/injured list Thursday.

The 27-year-old had been placed on injured reserve this month, marking the second straight year he was due to miss the season.

Parker and the team instead agreed on an injury settlement. That will make him a free agent at some point in the season, depending on the length of the settlement. As long as Parker clears waivers, he would become a free agent eligible to sign with any team, including the Raiders.

It’s unclear what injury he suffered and whether it was related to the triceps injury that kept him out last season.

Parker was selected in the same draft as offensive tackle Kolton Miller, and the two were tied for the longest current stint on the roster.

Parker has played in 54 games and made 32 starts, including a career-high 13 in 2021.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

