Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice

Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) prepares to throw during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders made three transactions Tuesday to get the roster to 90 players for the start of training camp, most notably the release of quarterback Chase Garbers.

Garbers, a former California standout, spent most of last season on the practice squad before serving as Jarrett Stidham’s backup for the final two games.

The team also released cornerback Ike Brown and re-signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko, who appeared in eight games for the Raiders last season.

Players reported to training camp Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday.

