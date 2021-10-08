Raiders report: 2 cornerbacks set to miss Sunday’s game

The Raiders will be without two key players on defense when they play the Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

RAIDERS REPORT

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Chicago Bears, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

■ Monday — Off

■ Tuesday — Off

■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — at Denver Broncos, Empower Field, 1:25 p.m.

Quote of the day

Coach Jon Gruden said Friday the team utilizes analytics on the league’s officials just as they do on players.

They study tendencies of the crew and how often they make certain calls as they prepare each week.

He wasn’t aware of the fact his team has not won a game in which referee John Hussey wore the white hat since he was promoted to the position in 2015.

The Raiders have gone 0-5 in those games, including the loss against the Chargers on Monday.

“I’ll send him flowers or something for the holidays,’ Gruden said. “I’ve got to do a better job with Hussey. I didn’t know that. Next time I see Hussey, I will duck and hide underneath my chair.”

Injury report

Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette have been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, as has tight end Derek Carrier.

Gruden said the team has not yet made a determination as to whether any of them will end up on injured reserve, which would require they miss at least three games.

The more immediate concern is figuring out who is going to play in the secondary. Gruden expressed confidence in Amik Robertson to take on an expanded role.

“We talked about him a lot in the preseason,” Gruden said. “His second year has been much better. He’s just more comfortable. His down-after-down consistency is better. He’s tackling. So we’re anxious to see him continue his development.”

Keisean Nixon is expected to be activated from injured reserve and make his 2021 debut on Sunday. Brandon Facyson, who was signed this week, should also be available.

“He’s been a quick study,” Gruden said. “We expect to have him up and available. And of course, Nate Hobbs and Casey Hayward give us some pretty good corners and give us a chance.”

The Bears will likely be without star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is doubtful with a groin injury. Khalil Mack got in a limited practice on Friday after missing two sessions with rib and foot injuries. He is questionable.

Renfrow honored

Hunter Renfrow was named the Week 4 winner of the NFL Way to Play Award for his breakup of a pass on a fake punt against the Chargers.

The honor is given each week for the best examples of playing technique demonstrated on the field. A panel of NFL greats of the past select the winner, who receives a $25,000 grant to the youth or high school football program of the player’s choice.

Renfrow is also one of only eight players in the NFL with five receptions in every game this season. That list includes elite players like Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore.

Stuck in neutral

Kenyan Drake is coming off his least productive game as a Raider with just one rush for two yards and no receptions against the Chargers.

He’s just one part of a backfield that hasn’t really been able to generate much in the first four games.

“We’d like to see more from everybody, obviously,” Gruden said. “(Drake’s) doing a good job. He’s an excellent receiver. He’s picking up our protection system, but we need to get better looks for all of our runners and be more committed to it to get everyone involved, honestly. But we want to get (Josh Jacobs) going first. We’ll see what happens this week.”

While balance is important, it’s not paramount. The pass-heavy attack the Raiders have employed this season enabled them to win their first three games and start 3-1.

Gruden does want to stay committed to the run game, though.

“We’d like to have balance,” he said. “It certainly helps when you can run the ball and run some play-action passes and move the pocket. But some of the defenses that we have seen are very good against the run and Chicago is no different. We’re anxious to see our offensive line pick it up another notch.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal