Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries

Raiders starting guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Nicholas Morrow both left Thursday’s practice against the Rams with apparent injuries. No word yet on the severity.

The Raiders head to Los Angeles to play the Rams after a 20-7 win over the Seahawks on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito (64) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drill during an NFL mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs the ball during a team practice at the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Training camp

at a glance

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Friday — Off

Saturday — Preseason game vs. Rams, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, 7 p.m. (KVVU-5)

Sunday — Off

Monday — Practice 7:30-9:30 a.m

Tuesday — Practice 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Rosters reduced to 80)

Quote of the day

There s no doubt the Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line is still a question mark heading into the regular season. And that will remain the case until further notice.

On the other hand, the number of weapons Derek Carr has at his disposal is becoming more and more apparent. That was reflected in the various ways the Raiders attacked the Rams over the last few days, with running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake both involved in the run and pass games, and youngsters like Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards joining Darren Waller as targets in the passing game.

The combination of Jacobs and Drake adds a whole new twist, though.

“Man, I mean the sky’s the limit, honestly,” Jacobs said about the potential of the Raiders’ offense. “You see a lot of guys creating a lot of plays. You see Kenyan catching a lot of balls out of the backfield, making some good runs, and things like that. I think if we stay healthy it’s going to be a special year for both of us.”

Injury update

Nearly lost in the abrupt end to the Raiders’ joint practice against the Rams on Thursday was a pair of injuries to two key starters.

First, right guard Richie Incognito went down with a leg injury. Not long after, linebacker Nicholas Morrow got caught up in a mass of players and fell to the ground grabbing his leg.

Both players were assisted off the field and were able to walk to the Rams’ trainer’s room. Incognito was seen exiting the Raiders bus at their hotel walking with a limp.

“We’ll look into it. We’ll know something here in the next couple of days,” Gruden said. “I don’t have anything to report yet.”

It was doubtful either player was going to play much, if at all, against the Rams on Saturday. But their status now certainly looks in doubt.

Play of the day

With each passing day, rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig continues to impress. And with each passing day, his hold on a starting job seems to grow tighter and tighter.

After picking off two passes on Wednesday, there was no letup from Moehrig on Thursday. At one point, the Rams challenged him in a one-on-one matchup against Cooper Kupp, one of the best slot wide receivers in the NFL and a noted route runner.

Moehrig ran stride for stride with Kupp, and at the point of attack on a ball thrown by Matthew Stafford, the former TCU standout went over Kupp to knock the ball away.

Moehrig has been making plays all camp and impressing his teammates in the process.

“A very calm presence about him,” said tight end Darren Waller. “It’s not like, he doesn’t have to be loud or anything. But at the same time, he just lets his play do the talking. Those are the kind of guys I just respect from the gate. It’s a very ego-driven game, as you can see with everybody fighting and everything. But you got guys like him that can be quiet, like quiet assassins, and just go out there and handle their jobs.”

