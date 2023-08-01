Raiders report: Defensive back carted off practice field

Cornerback Brandon Facyson is having a strong training camp, but he needed assistance to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury during Tuesday’s practice.

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) was injured in practice and carted off during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson left Tuesday’s training camp practice with an apparent leg injury.

Facyson was carted off the field and helped into the trainers room during the team’s first on-field session in pads.

A team official did not return a request for comment on Facyson’s status.

Facyson is on his second stint with the Raiders. He played for the franchise in 2021 when he was signed off the Chargers’ practice squad a month into the season.

The 28-year-old former Virginia Tech standout played in Indianapolis last season, but has said he was looking forward to playing a full season with the Raiders that included a full training camp.

He has been impressive early in camp.

“It’s been great,” Facyson said Monday. “Some of those guys (from 2021) are still here, but being able to go through a full training camp here in a new defense, it’s coming along very well, and we’re gelling together well.”

Facyson, whose cousin Amari Burney was drafted by the Raiders this year, had some good reps against star wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday.

Facyson admitted he quietly enjoyed those moments, but isn’t the type to talk trash after having success on the field. He has been getting good experience out of his matchups with Adams, though.

“It brings great confidence,” Facyson said. “Knowing that I’m going against a guy like that every single day helps me to just be extremely confident out there against anybody else.”

Transactions

The Raiders re-signed quarterback Chase Garbers and added linebacker Darius Harris as part of several transactions.

Harris, 27, is coming off his best season, compiling 43 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs. Among them were a 10-tackle, one-sack performance against the Raiders and a 13-tackle output against the Colts.

Harris, who played at Middle Tennessee State, had played his entire three-year career with the Chiefs.

Garbers was brought back a week after he was released by the team on the eve of training camp.

The 24-year-old was an undrafted free agent from California last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad before serving as the backup to Jarrett Stidham in the final two games.

Tight end O.J. Howard, a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers, was one of the players released to clear space on the roster.

Howard was signed during the offseason to bolster the tight end room, but the emergence of second-round pick Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted during training camp made Howard expendable.

Linebacker Kana’i Mauga and offensive tackle Justin Murray were also released.

Missing Jacobs

Running back Ameer Abdullah said the absence of Josh Jacobs has been felt in the running back room.

“It’s always different when you don’t have a guy like him,” Abdullah said. “He was the best running back in the league last year, of course. Not having him there, what I really miss is how funny he is. He’s a guy who can always lighten the mood and lift everyone’s spirits up heading to practice.”

Jacobs has not signed the franchise tag and isn’t at camp. He is at the center of a raging debate around the NFL about how running backs are compensated.

Abdullah said he is staying focused on preparing for the season, even though the topic is of concern.

“It’s definitely tough,” he said. “Of course I’m always going to be biased toward what I feel my position can do and bring to the game. But I’m the type of person to live in the present and try to make the most of any situation. I’m not going to necessarily try to predict what will happen in the future or say what we need to do right now.”

