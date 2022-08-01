Raiders report: Linebacker wants to show he can do it all

The Raiders signed linebacker Jayon Brown from the Tennessee Titans largely for his coverage skills, but he’s trying to show there’s more to his game.

Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown takes questions at a news conference after the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) handles a tennis ball during a drill with linebackers Darien Butler (58) and Jayon Brown (50) during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders signed free agent linebacker Jayon Brown this offseason knowing he possessed the kind of solid coverage skills the team has been lacking at the position.

He wants to show he brings more than just that to the field.

“I’m trying to make every play out there,” he said Monday. “To do that, you have to be pretty good at everything so I’m trying to be great at everything. When I step on the practice field, I’m trying to elevate my game and practice all my little details each and every day so I can become the best I can be.”

The 27-year-old is a Long Beach native who played collegiately at UCLA before spending his first four NFL seasons in Tennessee.

He signed with the Raiders in part because he believes the pieces are in place to foster a consistent winning tradition and he hopes to be a part of that process, which starts with his first NFL training camp for any team other than the Titans.

“Everything is nice over here and it’s a new city,” he said. “I’ve been learning everyone’s names so it’s like being the new kid in school. Just making new friends and building relationships with all these guys. It’s been good.”

While many experts believe the defense is a major question mark on this Raiders roster, Brown believes the linebacker corps has the potential to be part of the reason this team has a big year.

“(Denzel Perryman) is coming off a Pro Bowl year and (Divine) Deablo is coming off a solid season as a rookie, so we’re all learning from each other and picking each other’s brains on the field and in the meeting room as well,” he said. “We’re learning to speak the same language and get a feel for each other.

”We all have different styles, but all know how to play linebacker really well so we just continue to build.”

One experience Brown has yet to have in Las Vegas is to step foot inside Allegiant Stadium. He is excited about what the home team can do once the games start for real.

“I’m looking forward to playing there and making plays in there,” he said. “I just wanted to come here to help this team build something special, which I think we are doing. We just have to go out and make it happen.”

Attendance check

Chandler Jones missed his fourth consecutive practice and Darren Waller missed his second-straight session Monday.

Clelin Ferrell and Roderic Teamer also continued to sit out.

The team is scheduled to fly to Canton, Ohio, on Tuesday and play in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars on Thursday.

Coach Josh McDaniels has been vague about the plans for his starters in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Special guests

The Raiders invited more than 1,300 guests to Monday’s practice, including several local law enforcement and charity organizations as well as boys football and girls flag football high school teams.

The groups made for the most boisterous crowds of training camp thus far as there were several loud cheers even for players making routine catches in drills.

More praise for rookie

Zamir White has participated in three training camp practices, but he has been making an impression.

“Tough,” running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu said of his thoughts on the fourth-round pick out of Georgia. “Really good contact balance in the days he’s been in pads. Having him here from OTAs and minicamp, you can see the growth in the new system.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.