Raiders report: Nate Hobbs returns to practice field

The Raiders hope their talented defensive back can return to the active roster soon, along with starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs walks the field before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Nate Hobbs is one step closer to the field for the Raiders.

The standout second-year cornerback was designated to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the team to decide on whether to activate him. He participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Hobbs has missed five games since breaking his left hand during the loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City. He was able to return to that game with a large pad on the hand, but was placed on injured reserve during the bye week that followed.

He could play against Seattle on Sunday, but coach Josh McDaniels said no decisions have been made. The coaches and medical staff want to see how his hand responds in practice.

Last week, McDaniels said the team will be careful with Hobbs because he’s so willing to play through pain. “He’s itching to get out there,” McDaniels said. “This is literally just a medical thing.”

McDaniels also hopes offensive tackle Kolton Miller is nearing a return after missing Sunday’s game against the Broncos with shoulder and abdomen injuries. He would have been limited had they held a full practice on Wednesday.

Jermaine Eluemunor flipped from the right side to the left side to fill in for Miller. Rookie Thayer Munford played all 66 offensive snaps at right tackle.

McDaniels said he thought Munford mostly did a good job. “Those reps are huge. To play on the road, in a division game, against a good team, with a good pass rush, physical front and go out there and do that, and realize, ‘Okay, I belong here and now I have an opportunity to improve myself from that performance.’ I think Thayer can take a lot from it.”

Injury report

The only player with any sort of limitation on Wednesday was rookie linebacker Luke Masterson.

He would have been limited by a rib injury, though the report was just an approximation of participation had the Raiders held more than just a walkthrough.

Family time

The Raiders held a walkthrough instead of a full practice session on Wednesday and moved some other things around on their usual schedule to give players and staff some extra times with their families on Thanksgiving.

Players had a “Victory Monday” off, which gave the coaches time to get further ahead than normal on their preparations for the Seahawks.

After Wednesday’s walkthrough, there were some extended film sessions and meetings to get ahead of schedule so that they will be in the building for a shorter time on Thursday. The team will also practice earlier than usual on Thursday and get home at a decent hour.

“They’ll come in early (Thursday) and we’ll meet quickly,” McDaniels said. “I think the atmosphere on Thanksgiving Day has always been great, when you’re coaching and playing football.

“It’s such a national pastime really to watch football on this day. But when you actually get to coach it or play it, even if it’s just the practice part of it, it just is a great feeling, a lot of energy.”

Crosby nominated

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been tabbed as this year’s Raiders’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship on the field of play.

“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship,” Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL, said in a press release. “It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”

Each team nominates one player to a panel of former NFL players, who will choose eight finalists. Current players on each team will then vote one winner from the eight finalists and can’t vote for someone on their own team.

The winner will choose a charity to receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.

