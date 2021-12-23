Raiders report: Punter AJ Cole a Christmas ‘trendsetter’

The first-time Pro Bowler believes he and his family were ahead of the rest of the world in their holiday tradition

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warms up prior to a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) hears from defensive coordinator Gus Bradley during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Thursday — Walkthrough, 11 a.m

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Denver Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Quote of the Day

It has become trendy to refer to “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie and even to invoke the Bruce Willis action film when discussing favorite holiday films.

Raiders’ punter AJ Cole believes his family was ahead of the curve.

“It kind of became cliche to say that ‘Die Hard’ is your favorite Christmas movie, so I hate that,” the AFC Pro Bowler said. “I feel like I was too early for my time on that one. Me and my family every year on Christmas Eve, we go to church and then watch ‘Die Hard.’ We’ve been doing that for a long time. At some point the mainstream caught up with us, but I think we were the trendsetters.”

He did offer a list of more traditional honorable mention selections, including “Grinch,” “Elf,” and “A Christmas Story.”

Injury report

Safety Johnathan Abram, who will undergo surgery on a dislocated left shoulder on Thursday and miss the rest of the season, was one of seven Raiders who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walk-through.

It was an estimated injury report because it wasn’t a formal practice.

Star tight end Darren Waller drew a non-participation designation with the knee and back injuries that have kept him out of the last three games. Leading tackler Denzel Perryman, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, remained out.

Perryman did indicate he is feeling better and may be back soon.

“It’s all a work in progress,” he said. “Getting better day by day. We’ll see how it feels with another week.”

Linebacker Will Compton has not returned after leaving the team over the weekend due to the death of his mother.

Running back Josh Jacobs was out due to illness, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins with a back injury and wide receiver Zay Jones with a toe issue.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/arm), tight ends Daniel Helm (knee) and Foster Moreau (abdomen/thigh), as well as tackle Brandon Parker (knee) were all limited participants.

Cornerback Casey Hayward (Achilles), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and guard John Simpson (knee) were all full participants.

Transaction

Cornerback Brandon Facyson was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

He joins fellow cornerback Nate Hobbs as the only Raiders’ players currently on the list as much of the league endures an outbreak.

Perryman honored

Perryman wasn’t sure what to think when he saw an incoming FaceTime call from coach Rich Bisaccia appear on his phone shortly before game time on Monday.

He was even more confused when he saw the faces of Bisaccia, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith all on the screen upon accepting the call.

Perryman was home in Las Vegas recovering from an ankle injury getting ready to watch his teammates play the Browns on television, but the coaches were calling to inform him he had been selected to the Pro Bowl.

“My eyes just opened up,” he said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet, but it’s a good feeling. To be recognized by my peers, it means a lot. Not too many people get that selection.”

It’s Perryman’s first selection in his seven-year career. As far as he knows, it was his first time even on the ballot.

“Everybody works hard. You don’t do that just for the Pro Bowl,” he said. “But it’s something that feels good. It’s an honor.” The 29-year-old is still fifth in the league in tackles despite missing the last two games.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal