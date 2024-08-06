Raiders report: Receiver carted off practice field with injury

The Raiders had avoided major injuries during training camp, but the cart came out for the first time Monday after a receiver suffered a knee injury.

Raiders wide receiver Jeff Foreman (80) catches a pass during the first day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jeff Foreman (80) elevates to catch a pass during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Raiders rookie receiver Jeff Foreman was carted off the field late in Monday’s practice with a knee injury.

Foreman, undrafted out of Arkansas State, was having an impressive camp.

He was injured during a team drill in the red zone when he stretched to catch a pass and tried to plant his foot after making the reception. Trainers immediately tended to Foreman, who was in obvious pain.

After his leg was placed in a blue sleeve, he was placed on a cart and taken for further evaluation. It was the first time the cart has been brought out for a player during training camp.

No further information was available on his status.

Still expecting

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was absent again Monday after returning to Las Vegas last week in anticipation of the birth of his third child.

Coach Antonio Pierce confirmed the child had not been born as of the start of Monday’s practice.

“No baby yet,” said Pierce, who indicated Adams will remain away from the team until his wife, Devanne, gives birth.

The Raiders will practice Tuesday and Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex before breaking camp and heading to Minnesota for the first preseason game Saturday.

That means it’s possible Adams won’t rejoin the team until it returns to Henderson next week.

“Whenever the baby comes, I expect him to come back,” Pierce said. “I’m not going to rush the baby. I’m not a doctor.”

Mr. August

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson attended Monday’s practice and got a picture with a shirtless Maxx Crosby and posted it on social media.

“Just met a future Raider Legend in Costa Mesa,” Jackson wrote. “He plays like a gang.”

Guyton returns

Veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way to practice for the first time of training camp.

Guyton’s return will help a receiver group that has started to thin out. The absence of Adams, the precamp retirement of Michael Gallup and the injury to Foreman have started to take a toll.

Pierce said he wasn’t sure how far behind Guyton was after missing the first two weeks.

“I can’t tell you because he hasn’t been on the field,” he said.

The coach did not have an update on when offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson could come off the PUP list and begin practicing.

Tight end Zach Gentry and cornerback Brandon Facyson have not been participating in practice because of injuries.

Depth chart

There were no surprises when the team released its first depth chart of the season Monday, with the caveat it is preliminary and unofficial.

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew both were listed as the starting quarterback before Saturday’s preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings.

Thayer Munford is still listed as the starting right tackle, though rookie DJ Glaze again got some first-team reps at Monday’s practice.

Cody Whitehair is listed as the first-team left guard ahead of Powers-Johnson. Miller is still listed as the starter at left tackle.

The starting lineup includes two tight ends in Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers and two receivers in Adams and Jakobi Meyers.

Jakorian Bennett is listed as a starting cornerback opposite Jack Jones with Nate Hobbs in the slot.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.