Raiders report: Rookie 2nd-round pick makes training camp debut

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media before the team's open practice at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) runs during rookies' first day of practice at ...
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) runs during rookies' first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with the media after an NFL preseason footba ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with the media after an NFL preseason football game with the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) returns a punt during the first half of an NFL ...
‘Smartest thing he’s ever done’: Surgery opens up world to Raiders WR
Three Raiderettes stand in front of RTC bus decked out in a Raiders wrap that is part of the RT ...
RTC bus service back for Raiders, Knights and UNLV football games
Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks outside the LVPPA h ...
NFL facial recognition policy upsets Las Vegas police union
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) excites a fan with a glove after defeating the Denver Bron ...
Raiders holding open practices at Allegiant Stadium: Here’s what to know
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 5:22 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2024 - 6:07 pm

Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is practicing with the Raiders for the first time in training camp as the team takes the field at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Coach Antonio Pierce revealed the development just before the start of the session.

“The good news is we took him off (the physically unable to perform) list today, and he will be on the field,” Pierce said. “He’ll be limited. We have to ramp him back up.”

Powers-Johnson, the second-round pick out of Oregon, was impressive during offseason workouts but started training camp on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury and has been unable to join his teammates for full practices.

He had been expected to compete for the starting left guard spot with veteran Cody Whitehair, but Pierce questioned whether Powers-Johnson will have enough time to prove himself.

“We have a few weeks before we play a game,” Pierce said. “To sit here and say he’ll probably be a starter Week 1? Eh, probably not. It’s always smart with rookies not to rush them. First, there’s a learning curve and then they have to get back into practice shape and then game shape. He has a ways to go, but he’s done a good job off to the side on his own. Now he’s back and we’re excited to have him.”

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller remains on the PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery, and projected starting right tackle Thayer Munford did not practice with the team Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s session early.

Pierce indicated Munford is still dealing with a finger issue that has been lingering throughout camp.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Pierce said. “We’ll be smart with him. Obviously it’s something that’s been bothering him for a while.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

